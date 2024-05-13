Survivors Describe Their Heart Attack Experience: The Terrifying Signs That Something Was Wrong

7. "I (37F) was at work when it happened. We had lunch delivered, and shortly after, I started feeling unwell...dizzy and nauseous. I assumed it was related to what I had eaten. The feelings didn't go away no matter what I tried — antacids, aspirin, Saltine crackers, etc. I started feeling an additional pain that felt like a really bad heartburn, worse than I'd ever felt before. My coworker/friend suggested I go to the hospital. I suffer from high anxiety, so I didn't like that suggestion, but as the minutes ticked by, I realized he was right."

"At the ER, waiting to be called back, the pain became a lot worse. It felt like something was gripping my heart really tightly, and then when I didn't think I could handle any more pain, it would release. I had tears streaming down my face. It was a horrible feeling. My parents live in a different state, and my dad called as soon as he heard the news. I told him how I was feeling and what was happening. He told me to demand to be seen. He said it wasn't normal to be in as much pain as I was in. I walked up to the nurse's desk and told her how much I hurt. A few minutes later, she took me to one of the beds in the ER. They ran an EKG on me, but it didn't show a heart attack. The ER doctor said, 'You're just having a major panic attack. Calm down.' (How I didn't punch him right then and there, I have no idea.) They kept giving me IVs of drugs that would normally 'calm down' someone with anxiety. Nothing helped. I was crying constantly. The ER doctor said, 'I can't believe these drugs aren't working on you. You're easily the most nervous patient I've ever seen!' (Again, the urge to punch was strong.)

Finally, after he saw that the drugs were having zero effect on me, he agreed to the nurse's suggestions of a stress test and an echocardiogram. They decided on the echocardiogram first. They returned to me almost immediately after they read the results to tell me, 'You're having a mild heart attack.'

My arteries (three of them) were blocked more than 70%. A cardiologist performed an angioplasty and opened them up with balloons. After recovering for five nights and four days in the hospital, I was allowed to go home. A month of recovery after that, plus cardiac rehab, and I was back to work.

Because I was a 37-year-old woman, the doctor immediately placed me into the panic attack category and nearly dismissed me. I'm so thankful for the nurse who recognized something more severe was happening and fought to have the echocardiogram done."

—Nikki P., Quora