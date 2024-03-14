I Know Someone Who Left Their Girlfriend For Her Mom, So I Want To Hear Your "Dated Two Members Of The Same Family" Stories

When it comes to romance, some things should be off-limits. A seemingly obvious example? Dating someone a family member previously had a relationship with (or — yikes — someone a family member is currently involved with).
It’s a messy world, though, and people do end up dating two members of the same family. If you or someone you know falls into that category, we want to hear about it.
For example, maybe you (or someone you know) broke up with a boyfriend only to later discover they’d started a romantic relationship with your mom! Or, worse yet, they started hooking up while you were still together.
Of course, it could also be a father who crossed the line and started something with his son’s ex (girlfriend or boyfriend).
Siblings also can be messy and get involved with the same person. Really, it could be anyone in your family…a cousin, aunt or uncle, or even a grandparent (but I hope not!).
No situation like this is the same. Some might fracture the family and lead to a bitter estrangement, while others might barely cause a ripple, with the whole family being OK with what happened.