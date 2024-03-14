Skip To Content
I Know Someone Who Left Their Girlfriend For Her Mom, So I Want To Hear Your "Dated Two Members Of The Same Family" Stories

Not everything should be kept in the family.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

When it comes to romance, some things should be off-limits. A seemingly obvious example? Dating someone a family member previously had a relationship with (or — yikes — someone a family member is currently involved with).

Man in a suit with tie looking forward, subtitle text reads &quot;It&#x27;s off-limits,&quot; office setting in background
@workaholics / Via giphy.com

It’s a messy world, though, and people do end up dating two members of the same family. If you or someone you know falls into that category, we want to hear about it.

For example, maybe you (or someone you know) broke up with a boyfriend only to later discover they’d started a romantic relationship with your mom! Or, worse yet, they started hooking up while you were still together.

Screenshots from &quot;Something&#x27;s Gotta Give&quot;
Columbia Pictures /©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, it could also be a father who crossed the line and started something with his son’s ex (girlfriend or boyfriend).

Two scenes featuring characters from &quot;Damage&quot;: Top shows a young man and woman conversing; bottom depicts his father and the woman in bed
New Line Cinema / ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Siblings also can be messy and get involved with the same person. Really, it could be anyone in your family…a cousin, aunt or uncle, or even a grandparent (but I hope not!).

Man covers half of his face with his hand, looking surprised
@landonmoss / Via giphy.com

No situation like this is the same. Some might fracture the family and lead to a bitter estrangement, while others might barely cause a ripple, with the whole family being OK with what happened.

Tell us your story in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!