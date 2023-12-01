Tell Us About The Dangerous And/or Illegal Things You Did Growing Up That Would Never Fly Today

Kids today are pretty darn safe. Between cell phones, GPS tracking devices, and more involved parents, they’ve got a lot of eyes on them!
But if you’re a grown-up, the odds are that your childhood wasn’t anywhere near as safe. Compared to today’s kids, we were shockingly unsupervised. Think latchkey kids. Think “See you tonight, mom!” and then biking off to parts unknown until sundown. We were practically feral!
And we did a lot of stupid, regrettable, and dangerous things, which is what we want to hear about today!
For example, maybe you explored condemned buildings and even jumped from rooftop to rooftop. Yikes.
Or perhaps you rode on the handlebars of someone's bike as they went zipping down a giant asphalt hill?! Without helmets, of course.
Did you play the “hammer game” where you threw a hammer onto a trampoline that you were jumping on to see if you could dodge it?
It’s also possible your mom or dad (probably dad) was in on the madness, letting you sit on their lap as they drove…or tying a sled to the back of their truck and doing wheelies. Seriously, old-school dads (from the '70s and '80s especially) have a lot of explaining to do!
Whatever incredibly reckless/stupid/illegal thing you did as a kid, we want to hear it! Tell us about it (and the decade you grew up) in the comments below or using this anonymous form and it could appear in a future BuzzFeed Community post!