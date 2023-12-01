Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us About The Dangerous And/or Illegal Things You Did Growing Up That Would Never Fly Today

It's a wonder we ever made it to adulthood.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Kids today are pretty darn safe. Between cell phones, GPS tracking devices, and more involved parents, they’ve got a lot of eyes on them!

kid covered in bubble wrap and wearing a helmet
Jupiterimages / Getty Images

But if you’re a grown-up, the odds are that your childhood wasn’t anywhere near as safe. Compared to today’s kids, we were shockingly unsupervised. Think latchkey kids. Think “See you tonight, mom!” and then biking off to parts unknown until sundown. We were practically feral!

kids on their bikes
Photo And Co / Getty Images

And we did a lot of stupid, regrettable, and dangerous things, which is what we want to hear about today!

For example, maybe you explored condemned buildings and even jumped from rooftop to rooftop. Yikes.

person jumping off a roof
Ampisound / Via youtube.com

Or perhaps you rode on the handlebars of someone's bike as they went zipping down a giant asphalt hill?! Without helmets, of course.

long windy road
Boy_anupong / Getty Images

Did you play the “hammer game” where you threw a hammer onto a trampoline that you were jumping on to see if you could dodge it?

trampoline plus hammer equals stupid
Weiquan Lin / Getty Images

It’s also possible your mom or dad (probably dad) was in on the madness, letting you sit on their lap as they drove…or tying a sled to the back of their truck and doing wheelies. Seriously, old-school dads (from the '70s and '80s especially) have a lot of explaining to do!

dad saying hold on ok
Paramount

Whatever incredibly reckless/stupid/illegal thing you did as a kid, we want to hear it! Tell us about it (and the decade you grew up) in the comments below or using this anonymous form and it could appear in a future BuzzFeed Community post!