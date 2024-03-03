33 Ridiculously Funny Dad Jokes That'll Make You So Mad You Laughed

9. "A woman was three months pregnant when she fell into a deep coma and woke up after about six months. The woman asked the doctor about her baby."

"Doctor: 'You had twins, a boy and a girl. They're both fine. And, you're brother named them for you.'

Woman: 'No, No, No! Not my brother. He's an idiot! What did he name the girl?'

Doctor: 'Denise.'

Woman: 'Ohh, that's actually a nice name. What about the boy?'

Doctor: 'Denephew.'"



—BrendaBana