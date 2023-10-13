People Over 40, Tell Us What Twentysomethings Need To Know To Be Happy

I’ll start — twentysomethings should love themselves more! It’s so easy in your 20s to get down on yourself. You look in the mirror and think you look like crap (which will amuse you when you’re older and DO look like crap), you get down on yourself for not having THE job, or THE apartment, or THE relationship. Looking back, I was so negative! The truth is, I was pretty great, and I'm sure you are, too! So go easy on yourself! That mindset will make you a lot happier, I promise!