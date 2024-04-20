I Grew Up In The '80s — Here Are 9 Memories That Are Just So, So, So '80s

3.

THE CABBAGE PATCH KID STAMPEDE: Like a whooole lot of children in 1983, my sister was desperate to get a Cabbage Patch Kid. Getting one wasn't easy, though — they were the hottest toy on the market in decades, maybe ever. Our mom searched high and low, doing everything she could to find one, but no luck. She finally resorted to calling a dozen or so toy stores every day for weeks to ask if — and when — they might have some in stock. Finally, around closing time one day, someone at a local Toys "R" Us whispered into the phone, "Just between us, we're unpacking a shipment right now. They'll be on the shelves when we open in the morning."