31 People Doing Stuff In Public That Would Be Embarrassing In Private, TBH

To say I just don't get some people would be the understatement of the century!

by Mike Spohr

1. First, why would you swap out vegetarian food with meat? Are you THAT much of an asshole?

2. And — this one is less upsetting, but still... — why would you wear a "my ideal weight is Travis Kelce on top of me" shirt in public?

closeup of a woman wearing that shirt
3. Why would you put this on your car? Do you pick up your kids FROM SCHOOL with that on the back?

car decal reads, back the fuck up cz if you hit this mother fucker with my brats in this bitch ima beat yo ass until the cops come
4. And why would you brag about your homeschooled children being essentially illiterate?

parents speaking about their teens that don&#x27;t know math or geography
5. Why would you sell urine online as hair conditioner? And why would you use the term — gag — "urine angels"?

someone posting a photo of themself spraying urine in their hair
6. Speaking of urine, why would you pee outside your window? Especially when it trickles down to your poor neighbor downstairs?

pee streak on a brick building
7. Why would you, sir, and you, madam, pull this malarkey for all to see?

couple in the mall with the woman on her knees and wearing a leash
8. And why would you stick this gross flag on your truck? Did you not notice it misspelled "racist"? Or is that how you think it's spelled?

the confederate flag with the message reading, if you call this flag races you need a history lesson
9. Why oh why would you give this to your father-in-law? And just how colossally awkward was the unwrapping?

even though i&#x27;m not form your sack i know you&#x27;ve still got my back
10. How exactly did this concept come to you? And what made you think, you know what...I'm going all in?

person shaved the middle of their head to show off a tattoo and the rest of their hair is parted in 2 pigtails
11. And bro...monsieur orange...why would you wear this atrocity in public?

man wearing a shirt that reads, bitch give me a massage
12. Why would you stick your bare foot in the air like this? And why would you rub it all over — blerg — a TOUCH screen?

person&#x27;s bare foot on the plane seat
13. Why would you serve your chili in the most disgusting way possible?

chili bowl is a toilet bowl
14. And why would you snort cocaine right out in the open at a restaurant?

older man and child doing cocaine at a mcdonalds table
15. Why would you put all your sexual business out there on Facebook? Especially tied into an anecdote about your kid?

sex swing
16. And why would you share this anecdote about your kid peeing outside...and include a photo of it?

17. Why oh why would you lick the gum wall — a wall where thousands of people have stuck their USED gum?

person licking old gum
18. And Ashley — damn it, Ashley! — why would you write all over this observation tower in Puerto Rico?

ashley was here
19. Hey Florida man, why would you wear this in public? In front of children no less?

shirt says, fuck you from florida
20. And why would some grown-ass people leave their table looking like this?

food left on the table
21. Why would you use THIS photo to try to sell this bunk bed? Like, do you really expect it to sell this way?

bunk bed for $50 but there&#x27;s a mess everyone and they are badly stained
22. And — while I agree with the message — why would you put this on your toilet?

you miss you, clean your piss decal
23. Why would you turn a perfectly nice dresser into a "Marlboro" dresser? And have you got a SINGLE offer on this (let alone one for $100)?

24. And — speaking of Facebook Marketplace — why would you sell a tiny bottle of spaghetti sauce with a dildo?

both are listed as miscellaneous items
25. Why did you think this was soooooo clever that you had to put it on your car? Have your parents seen it?

i may have lost my virginity but i still have to box it came in
26. And why — for soooo many reasons — would you drive around in this car?

car decal with trump&#x27;s face on the front and words, trump won
27. Why — considering all of the things in this man's life — would you decide on this cake topper? And did he have, like, grandkids at the party asking what "Viagra" was?

cake is of a viagra bottle and old man
28. Why, Ben, would you think you can get away with this?

dating app bio reads, just released from prison, wife doesn&#x27;t know i&#x27;m out, trying to have some fun before she finds out
29. And why would you decide to walk through wet cement?

person walking through a large hallway of freshly laid cement
30. I get tips are important...but why would you ask for them in such a crass way?

just put the tip in and see how it feels
31. And lastly why...just why?

my grandma is pregnant and she&#x27;s claiming my husband is the father
