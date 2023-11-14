27 Hilarious Pictures Of Kids That Honestly Made Me Feel So Much Better

1.
First, this kid whose parents tried — and failed — to get a photo of him in his new Sonic the Hedgehog costume:
2.
This girl who told her dad they only had a little milk left in the fridge:
3.
And this smart aleck who was told to "stack the dishes in the sink":
4.
This kid who found a hilarious way to stop birds from flying into this window:
5.
This kid who made his very best effort to eat crackers through a mask:
6.
And this little girl who made friends with a Halloween skeleton decoration and pushed it on the swing:
7.
This teenage boy who kept sleeping in late and missing the bus, so he took drastic measures:
8.
This teenage boy who changed the "Daily Bugle" sign on his Spider-Man Lego set to something deliciously juvenile:
9.
And this teenage boy who — cringe face — left a note explaining his crusty sock was not a "cum sock":
10.
This first grader who responded like this when asked to "show your work":
11.
This kid who tried — and failed, like really failed — to write the name Analia:
12.
And this kid who I really hope was trying to spell "puzzles":
13.
This kid who got into the car with "snow" he'd made in class...leading his dad to pray he didn't get pulled over by the cops on the way home:
14.
And this girl who wrote a book (impressive!) but maybe not one with the most compelling content:
15.
This kid who — upon driving past this sign — quipped "looks like someone drove over the speed limit!":
16.
This kid who has a realistic attitude about what she'll look like at 100 years old:
17.
This kid who turned the tub into the ultimate Barbie pool day:
18.
This child of a former scientist (emphasis on former):
19.
And this artistic kid who improvised when the store was out of Christmas gift bags:
20.
These kids who made a gingerbread house without realizing that it, uh, might look slightly profane:
21.
And — oh my! — this kid who made quite an eye-catching Christmas decoration, too:
22.
This kid whose mom asked him to take a photo of her at Disneyland...and he took this:
23.
This kid who decided "naughty" and "nice" just weren't enough categories to choose from:
24.
This little kid who sent someone who'd lost their brother this hilariously dark (but well intentioned) card:
25.
And this kid who brilliantly hid his leftover fries from his brother in the fruit bowl:
26.
This kid who believed in keeping things real in their school diary:
27.
And lastly, this kid who didn't understand how the hell you use a paper clip: