    27 Hilarious Pictures Of Kids That Honestly Made Me Feel So Much Better

    Funny to us...maybe less funny to their parents and teachers.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, this kid whose parents tried — and failed — to get a photo of him in his new Sonic the Hedgehog costume:

    A blurry child
    u/WestTexasOilman / Via reddit.com

    2. This girl who told her dad they only had a little milk left in the fridge:

    A hand holding a tiny milk
    u/iLiveInyourTrees / Via reddit.com

    3. And this smart aleck who was told to "stack the dishes in the sink":

    dishes stacked in the sink
    u/Darzin / Via reddit.com

    4. This kid who found a hilarious way to stop birds from flying into this window:

    A Nicolas Cage pillow in someone&#x27;s window
    u/lokibola / Via reddit.com

    5. This kid who made his very best effort to eat crackers through a mask:

    a kid trying to eat through his Spider-Man mask
    u/vgw8 / Via reddit.com

    6. And this little girl who made friends with a Halloween skeleton decoration and pushed it on the swing:

    a little girl pushing a skeleton on a swing
    u/amonson1984 / Via reddit.com

    7. This teenage boy who kept sleeping in late and missing the bus, so he took drastic measures:

    A glued Snooze button
    u/xmrgonex / Via reddit.com

    8. This teenage boy who changed the "Daily Bugle" sign on his Spider-Man Lego set to something deliciously juvenile:

    &quot;Daily Bulge&quot;
    u/Probably_Masticating• / Via reddit.com

    9. And this teenage boy who — cringe face — left a note explaining his crusty sock was not a "cum sock":

    &quot;this sock is hard because of dried-up rain water.&quot;
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    His note reads: "This sock is hard because of dried-up rain water. Just have to clarify this is NOT! a cum sock."

    Rain water? Hmmm. Dunno about that one, Riley.

    10. This first grader who responded like this when asked to "show your work":

    &quot;Because I know&quot;
    u/pantherfanalex / Via reddit.com

    11. This kid who tried — and failed, like really failed — to write the name Analia:

    &quot;ANAL&quot;
    u/Maleficent_Nerve1436 / Via reddit.com

    12. And this kid who I really hope was trying to spell "puzzles":

    &quot;make pussles&quot;
    u/redgreen93 / Via reddit.com

    13. This kid who got into the car with "snow" he'd made in class...leading his dad to pray he didn't get pulled over by the cops on the way home:

    a bag of snow
    u/TakeSomeFreeHoney / Via reddit.com

    14. And this girl who wrote a book (impressive!) but maybe not one with the most compelling content:

    &quot;blah blah blah blah&quot;
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    15. This kid who — upon driving past this sign — quipped "looks like someone drove over the speed limit!":

    a street sign knocked over
    u/tryckstyr / Via reddit.com

    16. This kid who has a realistic attitude about what she'll look like at 100 years old:

    a kid&#x27;s drawing
    u/JonQGamer / Via reddit.com

    17. This kid who turned the tub into the ultimate Barbie pool day:

    Barbies in the tub
    u/KoraWhore / Via reddit.com

    18. This child of a former scientist (emphasis on former):

    &quot;I included tears to show the scientist hates their life&quot;
    u/doctor_x / Via reddit.com

    19. And this artistic kid who improvised when the store was out of Christmas gift bags:

    &quot;Happy Birthday Jesus!!!&quot;
    u/BlueMacaw · / Via reddit.com

    20. These kids who made a gingerbread house without realizing that it, uh, might look slightly profane:

    a gingerbread house
    u/discodaz878787 / Via reddit.com

    21. And — oh my! — this kid who made quite an eye-catching Christmas decoration, too:

    &quot;Cold Hands Warm Heart&quot;
    u/MasVonBoxen / Via reddit.com

    22. This kid whose mom asked him to take a photo of her at Disneyland...and he took this:

    A woman posing for a photo
    u/Jeanahb / Via reddit.com

    23. This kid who decided "naughty" and "nice" just weren't enough categories to choose from:

    &quot;Decent&quot;
    u/Hsabes01 / Via reddit.com

    24. This little kid who sent someone who'd lost their brother this hilariously dark (but well intentioned) card:

    A kid&#x27;s condolence card
    u/PieGains / Via reddit.com

    25. And this kid who brilliantly hid his leftover fries from his brother in the fruit bowl:

    Fries in the fruit bowl
    u/lago_b / Via reddit.com

    26. This kid who believed in keeping things real in their school diary:

    &quot;My dog is going to git his balls cut off today.&quot;
    u/The_Mr_Falls / Via reddit.com

    27. And lastly, this kid who didn't understand how the hell you use a paper clip:

    a paper clip stuck through a page
    u/iamthevash / Via reddit.com

    HT: r/funny