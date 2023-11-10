1.
This boyfriend is OVER his girlfriend leaving her hair in the shower, so he did this:
2.
This person renamed their internet network to send a message to their neighbor:
3.
And this applicant replied to ridiculous job ads just to let them know how ridiculous they are:
4.
This person was mad their roommate bought a Keurig when they already had a coffee pot...so they did this:
5.
This fitness app programmer knew exactly what they were doing:
6.
And whoever is responsible for coming up with this confirmation number seems a tad disgruntled, if you ask me:
7.
"Wildlife" (or whoever is speaking for it here) has no patience for poo bags being left on this tree:
8.
This coworker was upset their cubicle mate left this banana on their desk for days, so...:
9.
And this coworker had, well, had it with the messes in the kitchen:
10.
Debbi was also tired of messes (in this case her roommates'):
11.
This guitar shop owner refused to listen to the same damn riffs every day:
12.
And this teacher let their students KNOW:
13.
This person suggested littering might not be the best idea:
14.
This bar owner suggested using toilet paper like a civilized human being:
15.
And this person suggested their neighbors lower the volume on their sex sessions:
16.
This person — after their neighbor Ann took these bricks without asking — took them back and put them in their front yard like this:
17.
This Wii Fit programmer got slightly salty:
18.
And this fast food staff didn't want to hear it:
19.
This store owner alerted all about the BENEFITS of shoplifting:
20.
This headteacher almost certainly didn't really mean "outstanding work":
21.
And this podcaster is fine with you skipping this ad...REALLY:
22.
This kid found a card that expressed exactly how they feel about their stepmom:
23.
This restaurant made a polite suggestion:
24.
This Wikipedia writer trolled a long-gone inventor:
25.
And the National Park Service couldn't help but join in the passive aggressive fun: