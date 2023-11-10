Skip To Content
    25 Ridiculously Passive-Aggressive People Who Are Hard Not To Like

    They could've addressed these problems head on, but that wouldn't have been nearly as much fun.

    Mike Spohr
    1. This boyfriend is OVER his girlfriend leaving her hair in the shower, so he did this:

    Hair on a smiling stick
    u/tara_constance / Via reddit.com

    2. This person renamed their internet network to send a message to their neighbor:

    &quot;SHUT_YOUR_KIDS_UP&quot;
    @Wheezy_T / Via rb.gy

    3. And this applicant replied to ridiculous job ads just to let them know how ridiculous they are:

    &quot;Coldest Regards&quot;
    u/rainingmafackas / Via reddit.com

    4. This person was mad their roommate bought a Keurig when they already had a coffee pot...so they did this:

    Coffee beans with notes on them
    u/jandv411 / Via reddit.com

    Yes, those are coffee beans on strike! Their signs read: "Not My Coffee Pot!" "No Way!" and "Jobs!"

    5. This fitness app programmer knew exactly what they were doing:

    &quot;Great job on that 0 seconds of walking you just did!&quot;
    u/Dr_Skeleton / Via reddit.com

    6. And whoever is responsible for coming up with this confirmation number seems a tad disgruntled, if you ask me:

    &quot;EATJIZ&quot;
    u/jsacik99 / Via reddit.com

    7. "Wildlife" (or whoever is speaking for it here) has no patience for poo bags being left on this tree:

    &quot;Please take it home to your own garden and hang it in your own tree&quot;
    u/CaptainOTT / Via reddit.com

    The sign reads: "As you are so confident in the biodegradability of your used dog poop bag, please take it home to your own garden and hang it in your own tree. Thank you."

    8. This coworker was upset their cubicle mate left this banana on their desk for days, so...:

    &quot;Fuck you&quot; written on a banana
    u/NixisTM / Via reddit.com

    9. And this coworker had, well, had it with the messes in the kitchen:

    &quot;Don&#x27;t forget to remind your Mum to sign in at reception when she comes to do your dishes!&quot;
    u/DeePeeJay69 / Via reddit.com

    10. Debbi was also tired of messes (in this case her roommates'):

    &quot;Who&#x27;s watching Netflix?&quot;
    u/phroggyboiii / Via reddit.com

    11. This guitar shop owner refused to listen to the same damn riffs every day:

    &quot;WE ARE SICK OF HEARING THEM.&quot;
    u/pingusaysnoot / Via reddit.com

    12. And this teacher let their students KNOW:

    A chart to show the teacher&#x27;s temper
    u/obx808 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person suggested littering might not be the best idea:

    &quot;Why are you littering?&quot;
    u/BuckRowdy / Via reddit.com

    14. This bar owner suggested using toilet paper like a civilized human being:

    &quot;This is toilet paper.&quot;
    u/moses_marvin / Via reddit.com

    15. And this person suggested their neighbors lower the volume on their sex sessions:

    &quot;pull your bed out from the wall.&quot;
    u/freakingaud / Via reddit.com

    16. This person — after their neighbor Ann took these bricks without asking — took them back and put them in their front yard like this:

    &quot;FREE to anyone but Ann!&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    17. This Wii Fit programmer got slightly salty:

    &quot;It&#x27;s been 5330 days since I saw you last!&quot;
    u/smokumjoe / Via reddit.com

    18. And this fast food staff didn't want to hear it:

    &quot;If you run out of patience, ask for an application.&quot;
    u/DeathDayProductions / Via reddit.com

    19. This store owner alerted all about the BENEFITS of shoplifting:

    &quot;Win a free ride&quot;
    u/MissaShip / Via reddit.com

    20. This headteacher almost certainly didn't really mean "outstanding work":

    &quot;Headteacher&#x27;s Message of the Day&quot;
    u/ElectricalHighway555 / Via reddit.com

    21. And this podcaster is fine with you skipping this ad...REALLY:

    &quot;skip the ad!&quot;
    u/MajinSkul / Via reddit.com

    22. This kid found a card that expressed exactly how they feel about their stepmom:

    &quot;To a really special dad and his wife at Christmas&quot;
    Twitter: @ChrisWalkerT

    23. This restaurant made a polite suggestion:

    &quot;You should also consider washing your hands when there&#x27;s not a global virus panic&quot;
    u/NOTLD99 / Via reddit.com

    24. This Wikipedia writer trolled a long-gone inventor:

    &quot;This is a list of inventors whose deaths were in some manner caused by or related to a product, process, procedure, or other innovation...&quot;
    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    25. And the National Park Service couldn't help but join in the passive aggressive fun:

    &quot;To avoid crowds, visit areas that are less crowded.&quot;
    @NatlParkService / Via reddit.com

