    Good evening. We are not — I repeat NOT — under attack from aliens, zombies, or even Russian foot soldiers. We're also not under attack from any ghosts, Bigfoot, or chupacabras. Phew!

    But if we WERE, well, there'd be no need for alarm... because this great nation (stands and salutes the flag) is full of some of the hardest mofos ever! Seriously, feast your eyes on:

    1. This IRL superhero who — blushes! — will do whatever it takes to protect their city:

    person standing with a sword with text, making sure my city is protected
    2. These baddies with Cheeto-dust fingers who think they could take this chimpanzee...and even rip off its arms if need be:

    someone saying the chimpanzee isn&#x27;t as scary as a lion, tiger, bear, or elephant
    3. And this wannabe mountain man who is "confident" he could "kill a black bear with a spear":

    message saying he could fight the bear
    4. This UFC fighter or Navy Seal (I'm not sure which but he's GOT to be one of the two) who only goes to Starbucks for one reason:

    message on social media
    5. This guy wearing Mickey ears at Disneyland who is NOT to be messed with...at least that's what I'm taking from his sweatshirt:

    if i charge follow me, if i retreat kill me
    6. Speaking of guys in sweatshirts...look at this toughie getting a six inch Turkey or whatever at Subway:

    i came into the world kicking and screaming
    7. This badass who may not be wearing a sweatshirt at Subway, but he IS wearing FOUR freaking guns...to get (checks notes) a sandwich:

    guy has knives and guns strapped to us
    8. And this road warrior who is sporting at least two guns...to buy a vape cartridge:

    "You got anything strawberry flavored?"

    9. This Amazon reviewer who is "something like a badass":

    the review on amazon
    10. This guy who is definitely NOT a keyboard warrior:

    people arguing online
    11. This other guy who is definitely not a keyboard warrior:

    buddy i own firearms that aren&#x27;t legal in most parts of the world
    12. This guy who talks tough on TikTok (you don't want to meet him in the streets, boy!):

    if you ever see me in the streets you better run because i don&#x27;t play no games
    13. And this tough guy who says being short is like being a "separate race":

    as a short guy we do overcompensate but this isn&#x27;t a bad thing. a curse can turn into a blessing since we have a reason to go above and beyond
    Um, OK!

    14. This guy who DOES NOT WANT A FIST BUMP:

    if i put my hand out to shake yours and you come up with a fist ima know the shit out of you
    15. Stan, who says he'll kill you with a grenade or automatic rifle if you go near his flowers:

    please stay out of my garden, i don&#x27;t use smith and wesson, this is what i use, and it&#x27;s a photo of a large gun
    16. And this Marine living near a golf course who is telling you...don't come looking for your golf ball!!!:

    17. This IRL action hero who destroys his enemies with "witty one liners":

    Pics or it didn't happen, tough guy.

    18. This person who has an incredibly aggro thermometer in their backyard:

    photo of a gun pointed and the sign reads, we don&#x27;t dial 911, you&#x27;ve been warned
    19. And both of these untouchable heroes...the deadlifting 14-year-old and the "pretty standard" guy:

    someone responds to the teen saying it&#x27;s pretty standard the amount he lifts
    20. This humorless Libertarian commenting on an A+ joke:

    The guy's response reads: "The lesson, maybe protect your home with a gun exercising your second amendment rights." Blerg, it was just a joke!

    21. This guy who DESTROYS dry wall, y'all:

    guy shares photo of the hole in his dry wall
    22. And this tough-talking roomie:

    listen here sport, no one will be cleaning that kitchen except you and my girlfriend
    23. This renter with an amazingly OVER THE TOP response to being asked not to smoke on the property:

    long email response about smoking
    24. And this hot food king who can eat way hotter food than Gordon Ramsay:

    i&#x27;ve eaten so much spicy food and never act the way gordon does
    The TLDR: DON'T EVEN TRY IT, aliens, zombies, ghosts, Bigfoot, chupacabras, or Russians, got it?

