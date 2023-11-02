    23 "Why Would You Put That In Writing?!" Photos From Some Truly Ridiculous People

    These people are true masters of the written turd.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes, people say upsetting things that make you go, "DID YOU ACTUALLY JUST SAY THAT?!?!?!"

    A man covering his mouth in shock
    NBC

    But other times, people actually use the WRITTEN WORD to put their crap out there for all to see. Friends, the following 23 images are from those delightful people:

    1. First, this woman had absolutely no reservations about writing this on her back:

    &quot;Will suck cock 4 ketamine&quot;
    u/TheJTLovecraft / Via reddit.com

    2. And this husband seriously sat at his computer, typed out this MESS, and hit "post":

    &quot;am seeking young, beautiful women to help me partake in extramarital affairs.&quot;
    u/bootscallahan / Via reddit.com

    "Juuuussssss a little bit of meth!"

    3. These grandkids, meanwhile, found these in their dead grandparents' things...and decided to sell them instead of, you know, maintaining their grandparents' privacy/dignity:

    &quot;Two vintage magic wands&quot;
    u/datmodelofoo / Via reddit.com

    Grandpa looking down from heaven: "Myrtle! Get over here! Look at what those dumbass kids are doing now!"

    4. Then there's this young lady who I can't believe typed out this tweet confessing to a very lucrative life of crime:

    &quot;I&#x27;ve been boosting since 17!&quot;
    u/JOEY2X / Via reddit.com

    "Never been caught!" The post then gets 100k shares.

    5. The workers at this fast food joint wanted tips (hey, I get it!), but went about it in this very uncomfortable way:

    &quot;Just put the TIP in and see how it feels :)&quot;
    u/Dylan_Gio / Via reddit.com

    I'll pass on the sour cream, thanks.

    6. And — speaking of restaurants — this Karen went to one she loved, but wrote this crappy review for, well, Karen reasons:

    &quot;I won&#x27;t go back there because of this.&quot;
    u/kushVILLE416 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person really thought, I'm going to have one bumper sticker and ONE ONLY...and slapped on this disaster:

    &quot;No baby on board, I only do anal&quot;
    u/KobiDnB / Via reddit.com

    8. And this kindred spirit — also a member of the "one bumper sticker about butt stuff" club — drives around like this:

    &quot;Show me your butthole; I eat ass&quot;
    u/PoppetFFN / Via reddit.com

    9. This person, meanwhile, decided to go online and type out a justification for cheating:

    &quot;Having sex with someone who is cheating on their partner isn&#x27;t morally bad&quot;
    u/Roamingdragon2007 / Via reddit.com

    "Everyone wins!" 

    10. Maybe genitalia button pushing is a REAL problem at this school, but I still can't believe some university employee typed this up and posted it:

    &quot;Please refrain from using genitalia to press buttons&quot;
    u/Chris_El_Deafo / Via reddit.com

    11. This angry dude, meanwhile, could have just said he was having a yard sale, but decisions were made:

    &quot;Cheating wife yard sale&quot;
    u/ThatOldDuderino / Via reddit.com

    12. And this parent didn't get how WRONG they were to even ask this question:

    &quot;Is she wrong for this?&quot;
    u/zombiegrandma / Via reddit.com

    13. This supermarket bakery, meanwhile, actually discussed — and then went through with — writing these 9/11 tributes atop giant cookies for sale:

    &quot;Remeber 911&quot;
    u/Jarhead_Antl / Via reddit.com

    "Remeber"

    14. This girlfriend may have been an "anonymous member" of the forum, but still...SHEESH:

    &quot;He&#x27;s not that into you. Face it and move on&quot;
    u/drforrester-tvsfrank / Via reddit.com

    15. And this person seriously typed out these texts asking for a refund on their wedding photos — three years after the wedding! — because she was getting divorced and didn't "need them anymore":

    &quot;No dear I&#x27;m very serious&quot;
    u/WealthyBigPenis22 / Via reddit.com

    16. Someone actually put these words on a product...example 1:

    &quot;Thanks for not pulling out!&quot;
    u/TheBac0nJesus · / Via reddit.com

    17. And someone actually put these words on a product...example 2:

    &quot;This is my PornHub watching blanket&quot;
    u/stayathmdad / Via reddit.com

    Were you going to make the obvious joke about the blanket being crusty? Or should I?

    18. I don't care how badly someone parks...there's no justification for keying this into their car:

    &quot;Learn to park&quot; keyed on a car&#x27;s hood
    u/SoggyNegotiation8 / Via reddit.com

    19. Someone actually A) made this shirt, and B) wore it in public:

    &quot;Free R. Kelly&quot;
    u/XEssentialCryIceIs / Via reddit.com

    20. And someone actually left this snarky note on a neighbor's door just because they didn't want their home to look like Christmas vomited all over it:

    &quot;Putting lights up for other faiths counts too&quot;
    u/Orcasareglorious / Via reddit.com

    21. This one's wild — the sender of the email stole this person's credit card info and booked a flight...which the real owner of the card then canceled. How do you type this out and hit send?!:

    &quot;Why was my Flight Cancelled?&quot;
    u/AshesfallforAshton / Via reddit.com

    "Thank you for your time" —a dirty crook

    22. This unhinged person had absolutely no shame in writing this note admitting what they did:

    &quot;Opened it bc I got curious&quot;
    u/CashmirFunk / Via reddit.com

    23. And this nightmare of a human being broke things off with a woman via text because she ate a big salad:

    &quot;Makes me feel like you&#x27;re greedy for food and I need a woman who knows when to stop eating.&quot;
    u/Ryanfunroe / Via reddit.com

    HT: r/trashy