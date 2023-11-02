23 "Why Would You Put That In Writing?!" Photos From Some Truly Ridiculous People

Sometimes, people say upsetting things that make you go, "DID YOU ACTUALLY JUST SAY THAT?!?!?!"
But other times, people actually use the WRITTEN WORD to put their crap out there for all to see. Friends, the following 23 images are from those delightful people:
1.
First, this woman had absolutely no reservations about writing this on her back:
2.
And this husband seriously sat at his computer, typed out this MESS, and hit "post":
3.
These grandkids, meanwhile, found these in their dead grandparents' things...and decided to sell them instead of, you know, maintaining their grandparents' privacy/dignity:
4.
Then there's this young lady who I can't believe typed out this tweet confessing to a very lucrative life of crime:
5.
The workers at this fast food joint wanted tips (hey, I get it!), but went about it in this very uncomfortable way:
6.
And — speaking of restaurants — this Karen went to one she loved, but wrote this crappy review for, well, Karen reasons:
7.
This person really thought, I'm going to have one bumper sticker and ONE ONLY...and slapped on this disaster:
8.
And this kindred spirit — also a member of the "one bumper sticker about butt stuff" club — drives around like this:
9.
This person, meanwhile, decided to go online and type out a justification for cheating:
10.
Maybe genitalia button pushing is a REAL problem at this school, but I still can't believe some university employee typed this up and posted it:
11.
This angry dude, meanwhile, could have just said he was having a yard sale, but decisions were made:
12.
And this parent didn't get how WRONG they were to even ask this question:
13.
This supermarket bakery, meanwhile, actually discussed — and then went through with — writing these 9/11 tributes atop giant cookies for sale:
14.
This girlfriend may have been an "anonymous member" of the forum, but still...SHEESH:
15.
And this person seriously typed out these texts asking for a refund on their wedding photos — three years after the wedding! — because she was getting divorced and didn't "need them anymore":
16.
Someone actually put these words on a product...example 1:
17.
And someone actually put these words on a product...example 2:
18.
I don't care how badly someone parks...there's no justification for keying this into their car:
19.
Someone actually A) made this shirt, and B) wore it in public:
20.
And someone actually left this snarky note on a neighbor's door just because they didn't want their home to look like Christmas vomited all over it:
21.
This one's wild — the sender of the email stole this person's credit card info and booked a flight...which the real owner of the card then canceled. How do you type this out and hit send?!:
22.
This unhinged person had absolutely no shame in writing this note admitting what they did:
23.
And this nightmare of a human being broke things off with a woman via text because she ate a big salad: