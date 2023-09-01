  • Viral badge

23 People Who Tried — Really Tried! — But Absolutely Should Not Have

If you're afraid of failure...this post isn't going to help!

by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Our culture is big on encouraging people to try things: "Give it a shot!" "Just try it!" But you know what? We need to cut that crap out. Because some people should NOT try. Really.

To show you what I mean, here are 23 people who tried to do things when they really, REALLY shouldn't have:

1. This police officer tried to go undercover...but couldn't have been more obvious if he, ahem, tried:

An undercover cop
u/Vengefulbuddha0 / Via reddit.com

2. And this police officer tried to find a suspect...but was clearly missing the plot:

A man standing on a window ledge
u/Orri · / Via reddit.com

3. This sign programmer tried to use teen slang...and failed in staggeringly embarrassing fashion:

&quot;bucking up is totes yeet yo&quot;
u/maxrip / Via reddit.com

4. This woman tried to market her oils online...and received exactly zero interest:

&quot;No 100%&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

5. And this guy tried to make a REALLY scary Halloween display...and took things way too far:

Two cops looking at what appears to be a body
u/domiinikk4 · / Via reddit.com

6. This person tried to make a baked potato...and ended up with a thermonuclear spud:

A ball of fire
u/proudLateran34 / Via reddit.com

7. This person tried to to make a grilled cheese in an air fryer...and ended up with this pillow-like result:

Pillow cheese
u/Martyjoh34 / Via reddit.com

8. And — oh my — this person tried to make smiley face cheese balls...and ended up with these disturbing horrors:

Cheese coming out of smiling faces
u/Dr_Apk / Via reddit.com

9. This truck driver tried to make a strong political statement...but ended up with this confusing mess (is it fuck Trump or fuck Biden? Trump 2024 or Biden 2024? Sheesh!):

&quot;Fuck Trump Biden 2024&quot;
u/He-She-We_Wumbo• / Via reddit.com

10. And this guy tried to make a political statement, too...but via this pathetically laughable homemade shirt (also note "lyers," LOL):

A man with a paper taped to his shirt
u/vectorix108 · / Via reddit.com

11. This dude tried to shame this bird...then realized the joke was on him:

&quot;I thought that only the bag of chips was knitted&quot;
u/keefurs / Via reddit.com

12. This person tried to steal a joke...and got called out over it by none less than Sunny Delight:

&quot;at least credit them if you&#x27;re going to steal their joke&quot;
u/hunterdude3 / Via reddit.com

13. And Mike here tried to clown Bernie Sanders...but ended up the one wearing clown shoes:

&quot;This is how birthday cakes work when you have friends.&quot;
u/LentoAllege562 / Via reddit.com

14. This city tried to let its citizens re-name an elementary school...and really should have just named it themselves:

&quot;Adolf Hitler School for Friendship and Tolerance&quot;
u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

15. And someone tried to make, well, a can...and failed 100%:

A Diet Coke can with the wrong side up
u/bbrown987654 / Via reddit.com

16. This teacher tried to grade a test...and proved their student understands the subject more than they do:

&quot;This is NOT possible&quot;
u/sco-go / Via reddit.com

17. And this student tried to write an intro paragraph...and it's not too strong to say they brought shame upon their entire family:

A paper with red writing on it
u/aspiring_scientist97 / Via reddit.com

18. This shoe store tried to pull a fast one by raising the price during a supposed sale...but did it in the most inept way possible:

&quot;229.99&quot;
u/SANS_CRICKET / Via reddit.com

19. This prospective worker tried to get a job...with a not exactly elaborate résumé:

&quot;I receive resumes like this one all the time.&quot;
u/IndirectLaunch · / Via reddit.com

20. And this '90s anti-drug campaign tried to scare kids off drugs...while including the text "cool to do drugs" right in the middle of the damn thing:

&quot;cool to do drugs&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

21. This person tried to shame a restaurant online...only to post this embarrassing self-own:

&quot;I&#x27;d redo your math.&quot;
u/ewantprenupyeahhh / Via reddit.com

22. This guy tried to pick up on a girl using puns...that clearly weren't working:

&quot;I was just winging it...&quot;
u/cocktailnapkins / Via reddit.com

23. And this person tried to make a smoothie...and, well, it didn't quite work out:

Smoothie all over the walls and counter
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

HT: r/therewasanattempt