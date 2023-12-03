Skip To Content
    23 People Who Tried To Sell Stuff Online In The Trashiest Way Possible

    This just might cure your online shopping addiction...immediately.

    by Mike Spohr

    Hi! Here's a stock photo of salespeople at a reputable business! You can trust them!

    Andersen Ross / Getty Images

    And here's what I imagine some of the people in this "selling stuff online" post look like.

    Person in their underwear on the couch drinking beer
    Renphoto / Getty Images

    Why do I imagine they look like that? Well, take a look at the products they're selling, like...

    1. ...this "like new" gaming chair that's more "like ew":

    Sweat stains on the chair
    u/Swaggslol / Via reddit.com

    2. These DIY'd condom hair clips some enterprising soul is selling online:

    u/TheTroubledChild / Via reddit.com

    3. And this bucket of leftover KFC "posted about a day ago," ugh:

    u/SR5340AN / Via reddit.com

    4. Then there's this window tinting service, advertising with this before and after photo:

    Tinting hiding people having sex in the car
    u/-ipaguy / Via reddit.com

    5. This dresser from a "pet free home," which — if you look closely at the photo — doesn't quite seem "pet free":

    Poop on the carpet
    u/perry709 / Via reddit.com

    6. And this bundle of 187 ciggy butts...which could be yours for the amazing price of just $15:

    u/Midsky / Via reddit.com

    7. This most likely stolen robot vacuum with the security alarm still on it:

    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    8. This PlayStation controller (which I really hope was posted as a joke):

    Dirty controller with pizza and other food and grease
    u/HyperSolid / Via reddit.com

    9. And this boat...with some of the seller's embarrassing personal business scrawled across the front:

    Cheater written in spray paint
    u/moodycheerleader / Via reddit.com

    10. These, uh, baby teeth:

    u/MisterBehave / Via reddit.com

    11. This smart watch with some not-so-smart decisions visible in the background:

    Drugs and paraphernalia in the background
    u/Cheeto6666 / Via reddit.com

    12. And this "very unique" item that is also very regrettable:

    Badge labeled official pussy inspector
    u/Bjornormus / Via reddit.com

    13. This jumbled mix of women's used underwear:

    u/smash_lay_215 / Via reddit.com

    14. This mattress which may be barely used by humans, but...:

    Dogs having sex on a mattress
    u/dh4645 / Via reddit.com

    15. And — dear god — this used toilet bowl brush someone is trying to resell:

    u/dodgieuhoh / Via reddit.com

    16. This "wild camper ride" (you NEED to read the description on this one, trust me):

    Person selling the space as a sex room
    u/orchid_breeder / Via reddit.com

    17. This Nintendo DS...being advertised with this shirtless shot:

    u/AsherFischell / Via reddit.com

    18. And this computer being sold...with some cleavage:

    u/dj_orka99 / Via reddit.com

    19. These adult DVDs someone inherited from their deceased dad ("they are not soft!"):

    u/VerlanderMan · / Via reddit.com

    20. This mattress, which even at this price is too much!

    Free mattress with so many stains
    u/jaybfresh / Via reddit.com

    21. These eyelashes made out of COCKROACH LEGS:

    u/M2LBB2016 / Via reddit.com

    22. These — oh boy — positive pregnancy tests:

    u/grizzly-bar / Via reddit.com

    23. And lastly, saved spots in line at the DMV being sold for only $100!!!:

    u/anonvxx / Via reddit.com

