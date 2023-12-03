23 People Who Tried To Sell Stuff Online In The Trashiest Way Possible

Hi! Here's a stock photo of salespeople at a reputable business! You can trust them!
And here's what I imagine some of the people in this "selling stuff online" post look like.
Why do I imagine they look like that? Well, take a look at the products they're selling, like...
1.
...this "like new" gaming chair that's more "like ew":
2.
These DIY'd condom hair clips some enterprising soul is selling online:
3.
And this bucket of leftover KFC "posted about a day ago," ugh:
4.
Then there's this window tinting service, advertising with this before and after photo:
5.
This dresser from a "pet free home," which — if you look closely at the photo — doesn't quite seem "pet free":
6.
And this bundle of 187 ciggy butts...which could be yours for the amazing price of just $15:
7.
This most likely stolen robot vacuum with the security alarm still on it:
8.
This PlayStation controller (which I really hope was posted as a joke):
9.
And this boat...with some of the seller's embarrassing personal business scrawled across the front:
10.
These, uh, baby teeth:
11.
This smart watch with some not-so-smart decisions visible in the background:
12.
And this "very unique" item that is also very regrettable:
13.
This jumbled mix of women's used underwear:
14.
This mattress which may be barely used by humans, but...:
15.
And — dear god — this used toilet bowl brush someone is trying to resell:
16.
This "wild camper ride" (you NEED to read the description on this one, trust me):
17.
This Nintendo DS...being advertised with this shirtless shot:
18.
And this computer being sold...with some cleavage:
19.
These adult DVDs someone inherited from their deceased dad ("they are not soft!"):
20.
This mattress, which even at this price is too much!
21.
These eyelashes made out of COCKROACH LEGS:
22.
These — oh boy — positive pregnancy tests:
23.
And lastly, saved spots in line at the DMV being sold for only $100!!!: