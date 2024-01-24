Look, it's the year 2024. If you're going to try to tell a lie — especially online — you gotta do it with a little skill because people are pretty darn savvy these days.
But some folks, it seems, didn't get the memo. In fact, some folks are out there telling lies SOOOO far away from anything that might be believable it's kind of impressive. Here are 21 that left my jaw open at their audacity:
1.This person casually "proving" the flat earth theory:
2.This person who is either lying or lives in an IRL fairy tale:
3.And this mom's "date with a rich guy" claim that has a .000000000001% probability of being true:
4.This gun lover's heartwarming story is, uh, full of holes:
5.This tough guy TOTALLY did that:
6.And this dad wants us to believe his daughter is wise beyond her (checks notes) two years:
7.This dad wants us to believe his 5-year-old daughter is basically a doctor:
8.This dad wants us to believe his kids are financial whizzes:
9.And this mom's story about taking her son to a Taylor Swift concert seems off somehow...I can't put my finger on it, LOL:
10.This guy's creepy bragging story also feels very, very unlikely (nurses giving thumbs up and flirting? In front of the wife?):
11.The over-the-top symbolism in this story got a big ol' pfft from me:
12.And this claim includes a violent atheist, another wise beyond-their-years kid, and a literal miracle...something for everyone!:
13.This person's self-congratulatory story makes me wonder why the shop assistant asked "Who's next?" when there was a line:
14.Does this person realize how many rides an Uber driver gives in eight months? Not mention that the driver would've contacted Uber support to get the phone back to them:
15.And this one...this one's taking place in another universe:
16.This persons "Gotcha!" story has some seriously unrealistic dialogue (not to mention a dog in a bar):
17.If you gotta say "I'm not even lying," well...:
18.And this person claims to have been on a tour that let them swim down and see the Titanic wreckage:
19.This pastor told a story about the Titanic that begs the question...how could he know that if they were trapped in a sinking boat?:
20.Something tells me this girlfriend's story isn't QUITE how things went down:
21.And lastly this "fighting a speeding ticket in court" story is totally unbelievable from the start to the very end: