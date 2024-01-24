Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

21 People Who Tried To Lie Online But Convinced Absolutely No One

Someone somewhere might be gullible enough to fall for these...but it won't be us.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Look, it's the year 2024. If you're going to try to tell a lie — especially online — you gotta do it with a little skill because people are pretty darn savvy these days.

NBC

But some folks, it seems, didn't get the memo. In fact, some folks are out there telling lies SOOOO far away from anything that might be believable it's kind of impressive. Here are 21 that left my jaw open at their audacity:

1. This person casually "proving" the flat earth theory:

UzumakiGreatnesss / Via reddit.com

2. This person who is either lying or lives in an IRL fairy tale:

pinaple_cheese_girl / Via reddit.com

3. And this mom's "date with a rich guy" claim that has a .000000000001% probability of being true:

Chance-Ad197 / Via reddit.com

4. This gun lover's heartwarming story is, uh, full of holes:

CodingNightmares / Via reddit.com

5. This tough guy TOTALLY did that:

FortyFourForty / Via reddit.com

6. And this dad wants us to believe his daughter is wise beyond her (checks notes) two years:

liltroubleinlilchina / Via reddit.com
Dreamworks

7. This dad wants us to believe his 5-year-old daughter is basically a doctor:

Numerous-Door-9500 / Via reddit.com

8. This dad wants us to believe his kids are financial whizzes:

Han_Yolo_swag / Via reddit.com

9. And this mom's story about taking her son to a Taylor Swift concert seems off somehow...I can't put my finger on it, LOL:

ThePhillyExplorer / Via reddit.com

10. This guy's creepy bragging story also feels very, very unlikely (nurses giving thumbs up and flirting? In front of the wife?):

parachute_knifefight / Via reddit.com

11. The over-the-top symbolism in this story got a big ol' pfft from me:

StudentConscious1070 / Via reddit.com

12. And this claim includes a violent atheist, another wise beyond-their-years kid, and a literal miracle...something for everyone!:

Felix15M / Via reddit.com
giphy.com

13. This person's self-congratulatory story makes me wonder why the shop assistant asked "Who's next?" when there was a line:

PauloDybala_10 / Via reddit.com

14. Does this person realize how many rides an Uber driver gives in eight months? Not mention that the driver would've contacted Uber support to get the phone back to them:

Big-Al97 / Via reddit.com

15. And this one...this one's taking place in another universe:

Constant-Internet201 / Via reddit.com

16. This persons "Gotcha!" story has some seriously unrealistic dialogue (not to mention a dog in a bar):

RobbyTheConstructor / Via reddit.com

17. If you gotta say "I'm not even lying," well...:

Neat-Cold-7235 / Via reddit.com

18. And this person claims to have been on a tour that let them swim down and see the Titanic wreckage:

Rainbow62993 / Via reddit.com
ABC

19. This pastor told a story about the Titanic that begs the question...how could he know that if they were trapped in a sinking boat?:

LadyParamedic / Via reddit.com

20. Something tells me this girlfriend's story isn't QUITE how things went down:

diapered_chef / Via reddit.com

21. And lastly this "fighting a speeding ticket in court" story is totally unbelievable from the start to the very end:

Compliance-Manager / Via reddit.com

HT: r/thathappened