19 People Who Know How To Insult Folks In The Worst Way Possible

You can bet these left a mark.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This no-context-needed diss that took out someone AND their mom:

&quot;Your mom had to close her eyes and think about other babies during breastfeeding&quot;
u/mofuq / Via reddit.com

2. This hilariously on-point swipe at Coldplay's Chris Martin:

Closeup of Chris Martin
u/kevinowdziej / Via reddit.com

3. And this YouTube comment which is just...chef's kiss:

&quot;That&#x27;s a lot of effort to announce that the bride and groom are siblings&quot;
u/Illusion_Hashima1999 / Via reddit.com

4. These washing instructions which — for no reason whatsoever —added a devastating insult:

&quot;so you don&#x27;t ruin it like everything else in your life&quot;
u/Ozbilasyon / Via reddit.com

5. This comment someone left on a photo of Elon Musk:

Closeup of Elon Musk
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

6. And this one someone equally bent on destruction left on a photo of Mark Zuckerberg:

Closeup of Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

7. This inspired takedown of an entire national cuisine:

&quot;The peas look like someone melted the toy soldiers from toy story&quot;
u/abcdefabcd123 / Via reddit.com

8. This graphic explanation of why someone changed providers:

&quot;I&#x27;d rather give a rabid skunk a proctology exam in a closet than ever deal with AT&amp;amp;T again&quot;
u/3tarzina / Via reddit.com

9. And this dig at the Cats movie that somehow manages to capture just how bad the movie actually is:

&quot;if they showed this movie on an airplane, people would still walk out on it&quot;
u/CSWorldChamp / Via reddit.com

10. This insult which was totally out of left field...making it even funnier than it should be:

&quot;Bro is driving a washing machine&quot;
u/ildolcii / Via reddit.com

11. This hilariously rude comeback:

&quot;your mom must&#x27;ve pushed you around in a wheelbarrow&quot;
u/RealRaging_Fire / Via reddit.com

12. And this equally hilarious comeback that there's no coming back from:

&quot;It&#x27;s more of a driver&#x27;s test.&quot;
u/gChloe_xoxo / Via reddit.com

13. This takedown of Kid Rock (or is it a takedown of his fans?):

&quot;Kid rock makes music for people who know the exact legal amount of Sudafed you&#x27;re allowed to buy at Walgreens&quot;
u/weregoingtoginas / Via reddit.com

14. This fantastically snarky reply:

&quot;I&#x27;m guessing that &#x27;s&#x27; isn&#x27;t needed?&quot;
u/Parallax_2137 / Via reddit.com

15. And this brutal comment on a stand-up comedian's video:

&quot;This guy is about as funny as a fractured skull.&quot;
u/moredishesmorebishes / Via reddit.com

16. This ownage by a marshmallow sandwich:

&quot;Buddy it&#x27;s a Saturday night and you&#x27;re talking to a marshmallow sandwich on the internet&quot;
u/Visible-Pop-2576 / Via reddit.com

17. This nickname that's legen-dairy:

&quot;so everyone called him milk for the rest of the year&quot;
u/YTSlime / Via reddit.com

18. This reply that is as true as it is funny:

&quot;you&#x27;re the exact reason the rest of us wanna stay home&quot;
u/MsSeraphim / Via reddit.com

19. And lastly, this classroom diss that absolutely leveled a kid straight into the ground:

&quot;You&#x27;re like a plunger. Always bringing up old shit.&quot;
u/potatohereee / Via reddit.com

HT: r/rareinsults