12 "Fan And Celeb" Facts That Are Hard To Believe Actually Happened, But Totally Did

The fan (named Sophie) wrote on her Tumblr (very 2015) "I just spent the past three and a half hours hanging out with the world’s greatest musician, inspiration, and friend. And her cat. Taylor, thank you so much for everything. I will never be able to put into worlds [sic] how grateful and thankful my family and I are that you welcomed us into your home, made us lunch, baked cookies with us, SANG WILDEST DREAMS, took selfies, and spent your time talking to us… ON VALENTINE’S DAY. I love you more that [sic] words could ever describe and this was by far the best day of my life."