12 "Fan And Celeb" Facts That Are Hard To Believe Actually Happened, But Totally Did

Jennifer Love-Hewitt told US Weekly that the moment — when her character Julie spins around with her arms outstretched screaming "What are you waiting for?!" — "was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on set and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie." She added, “I have no idea where he is but he was like 'I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream' ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’ I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do?"