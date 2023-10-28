12 "Fan And Celeb" Facts That Are Hard To Believe Actually Happened, But Totally Did

1.In 1968, 15-year-old Beatles' fans Lizzie Bravo and Gayleen Pease were among a sea of fans hanging outside Abbey Road studios when Paul McCartney appeared and asked the girls to sing on a song with them!!!
In a 2010 interview with Lizzie and Gayleen, Gayleen recounted, “Paul came out and said, 'Can any of you girls hold a high note?' Straightaway Lizzie and I said, ‘Yes! Yes we can!'” Next thing the girls knew, they were in the studio working with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Beatles producer George Martin.
Lizzie says the thing that kept her and Gayleen from passing out was that it wasn't the first time they'd met the Beatles. As regulars outside the studio, they’d exchanged hellos and goodbyes with the lads on numerous occasions.
You can hear Lizzie and Gayleen singing (listen for the chorus of "Nothing's gonna change my world") here:
2.Taylor Swift has a long history of being awesome to her fans, but in 2015 she did something extra amazing even for her — she invited a young fan and her family over to her home on Valentine's Day to hang out!
The fan (named Sophie) wrote on her Tumblr (very 2015) "I just spent the past three and a half hours hanging out with the world’s greatest musician, inspiration, and friend. And her cat. Taylor, thank you so much for everything. I will never be able to put into worlds [sic] how grateful and thankful my family and I are that you welcomed us into your home, made us lunch, baked cookies with us, SANG WILDEST DREAMS, took selfies, and spent your time talking to us… ON VALENTINE’S DAY. I love you more that [sic] words could ever describe and this was by far the best day of my life."
3.After 14-year-old Spider-Man fan, Preston Mutanga, made a shot-for-shot version of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer with Lego characters, it impressed the writer/producers of the film, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, so much that they hired him to create a scene for the ACTUAL movie!
Mutanga's father was initially skeptical when producer Christina Steinberg reached out to his son and assumed it was a scam. But after the dad confirmed the offer was indeed legit (by reaching out to the film's production designer on LinkedIn), the very talented teenager got to work on his assignment — a short scene where Miles ends up in a Lego-like universe.
4.Another fan — this time an unnamed one of the Jonas Brothers — had her own "how is this actually happening to me?!" moment when Joe Jonas invited her to a movie and then proceeded to make out with her.
In a 2013 interview with Vulture, Jonas said, "I definitely took advantage of the opportunities I had. I remember I invited a fan to a movie, and we just made out the entire time. I don't even remember what the movie was about. I must have been about 16 or so."
5.In 1980, teen siblings Steve and Lisa Satanovsky were at the movies in St. Louis when they spotted rock legend Bruce Springsteen all by himself in the lobby (it was an off night on his tour). Steve worked up the courage to ask "The Boss" if he'd like to sit with them...and he agreed, pleasantly sitting between the two during the movie!
Afterward, Steve saw Springsteen trying to get a cab, so the kid offered him a ride back to his hotel. Springsteen again accepted, but on the ride home, Steve asked him if it'd be OK if they stopped by their home first so he could meet their mom. Would you believe Springsteen again said...yes?
6.When the Phillies won the World Series in 2009, superfan Lionel Rodia found himself in the middle of the celebration...on the field AND in the locker room.
When the game ended and the stadium erupted in applause for their World Champion Phillies, Rodia noticed a well-dressed 6'8" man walking toward the visiting team's dugout. Assuming the man was someone important, Rodia trailed closely behind him into the dugout, then strolled onto the field where the Phillies were celebrating. Before you know it he was tossed a "World Series Champions" T-shirt and jumping around with the players like he was on the roster himself!
7.As part of a promotion for his new album, Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran showed up at the homes of some of his biggest fans and played them songs off of it in their living rooms!
Another lucky fan named Kari Conaway also got the shock of her life when Sheeran surprised her at her door.
You can watch Ed's performance in Keri's living room here:
8.One of the most iconic scenes in the hit '90s horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer wasn't devised by the writer or director...but by a fan who was on set that day!
Jennifer Love-Hewitt told US Weekly that the moment — when her character Julie spins around with her arms outstretched screaming "What are you waiting for?!" — "was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on set and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie." She added, “I have no idea where he is but he was like 'I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just scream' ‘What are you waiting for, huh?’ I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is what I’m gonna do?"
9.At a 2017 concert in Germany, Coldplay lead singer/pianist Chris Martin spotted a fan holding up a sign reading "Can I play 'Everglow' for you?" Intrigued, Martin invited the fan onstage to play the song with him!
The 19-year-old fan — Ferdinand Schwartz — boldly bounded onstage and demonstrated that he did indeed know how to play the song. The fan played it so well, in fact, that Martin said with a laugh, "I might as well go home now!"
You can watch this fan/rock star collab here:
10.Thirty-four-year-old Jon Hetherington was thrilled to be going to see Beyoncé live in Seattle but ended up heartbroken when he wasn't able to board his flight to the concert due to issues with the height of his motorized wheelchair. A sad story...until you hear that Beyoncé stepped in!
After Hetherington told his story on TikTok and Beyoncé got wind of it, she not only made sure he had a floor seat at her next concert in Dallas but came out before the show to personally greet him and thank him for coming!
11.Adam Sandler — star of The Wedding Singer — gave some fans the thrill of a lifetime when he was filming the Netflix film, Murder Mystery, in Montreal.
Sandler, upon spotting a couple taking wedding photos at the Le Monte Stephen hotel, got up from his dinner and ran over to photobomb them. He then offered the stunned couple his best wishes on a happy life together.
12.And lastly, Evanna Lynch — who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series — has one heck of a wild fan story...her own!
Evanna first read the book series at age eight, and soon became a super fan, regularly visiting the Harry Potter website, MuggleNet, where she read and even wrote fan fiction. "I got utterly obsessed," she said on the Normal Not Normal podcast. "... It just took over my whole identity. I loved it so much." She, as you might imagine, also had Harry Potter posters splashed all over her bedroom walls.