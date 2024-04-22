15. And finally: "I met a patient around 60 on my oncology rotation. She suffered from a relapse of acute myeloid leukemia after bone marrow transplantation and also had to fight an uneven battle against fungal pneumonia. The chances of her surviving were pretty slim, which she knew. The thing is, one minute in her presence was enough to make you forget entirely about her grim fate. She was cunningly funny in a dirty kind of way, making the most unexpected jokes to the unassuming doctors on the rounds."

"One day, things looked particularly bad. Her whole family was in her room, and she was sitting on the bed rather than lying in it because that way, she could breathe more easily and see everyone, from her oldest son to the youngest grandchild. I had come into her room to examine her, but she told me I didn't have to. She made one of her dirty jokes, which I have unfortunately forgotten. Everyone laughed, even the ones with tears in their eyes, and I couldn't help but wonder how she was able to think as clearly and talk normally despite her severe sepsis. She was talking in complete sentences and refused any morphine.



I remember trying to hold back tears because I somehow knew, as did she. She looked around at her family, then at me, and said: 'I am OK.' Then she looked at the family again and laid her head against the propped-up pillow, finally closing her eyes as if to sleep. Less than a minute later, she passed away.

I have never witnessed a patient with such a clear state of mind immediately before dying, and there she was, lying peacefully asleep in the company of those who loved her. She was indeed OK."

—Konstantinos Gatos, Quora