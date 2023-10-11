11 Times Parents Had The Upper Hand And 11 Times Kids Revolted To Take It Back

Parents always THINK they have the upper hand, but that's not always the case. Sometimes the kids are on top! Really, parenting can be a lot like arm wrestling...with a lot of back-and-forth.
So here are 11 times parent were in control, and 11 times the kids came out on top:
1.
First, this mom — who LOCKED her grounded kid's Switch — definitely had the upper hand:
2.
But this kid — who took $350 (CAD) from their dad's wallet and secretly used it for play money...for months! — was absolutely in control:
3.
This parent — who found a hilariously creative way to convince their kiddo to shovel the driveway — was clearly calling the shots:
4.
But this kid — who rejected their parents' suggestion that her lost tooth would only be worth a dollar and did some googling — was equally formidable:
5.
These parents — who came up with a devious plan to teach their kid to clean their room — were playing on a whole other level:
6.
But this kid — who used an "All About Grandpa" assignment to absolutely roast the poor man — was not so easily contained:
7.
This dad — who wrote the same endearing message to all five of his sons — is 100% his family's smart-ass:
8.
But this kid — who promised her parent a ham sandwich in bed — just might be the family's top smart-ass already:
9.
This parent — who did THIS when their young daughter asked for a cup of coffee — was an expert-level troll:
10.
But so was this kid...who had their parent freaking out that their feet had blown up overnight:
11.
This grandma — who wore her kid's gift of an Apple Watch but refused to take off her old watch — was DEFINITELY in control of this extended family:
12.
But this little baby — with a DGAF attitude — almost certainly calls the shots in their home:
13.
This mother — who did this in her son's bathroom — rules her home with humor:
14.
But these kids — who told their parent water was coming out of the washing machine — just might do the same thing in theirs:
15.
This parent — who gave their kids an excruciating choice — clearly had the upper hand:
16.
While Leah — who is going to go her own way in life — will not have her choices influenced by adults:
17.
These parents — who got their kid to dress up in this unfortunately penis-shaped costume — are indisputably in charge:
18.
But this kid — who wears what he wants, when he wants — does his own thing; sorry, Mom and Dad:
19.
These parents — who hilariously trolled their kid for dropping out of Yale — have undoubtedly had the upper hand since the day Owen was born:
20.
But this kid — who told his parents he was making them a hot dog and then showed them THIS — is no lightweight either:
21.
These parents — who hilariously repurposed the lyrics of this DMX song as a parenting anthem — definitely have things under control:
22.
But soon their kid — much like this one who already knows how to bend the rules — will likely be calling the shots: