  • Falli-Day Magic badge

11 Times Parents Had The Upper Hand And 11 Times Kids Revolted To Take It Back

It's a power struggle no matter which side you're on.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Parents always THINK they have the upper hand, but that's not always the case. Sometimes the kids are on top! Really, parenting can be a lot like arm wrestling...with a lot of back-and-forth.

A woman labeled &quot;kid&quot; and a man with a huge bicep, labeled &quot;parent,&quot; arm wrestling
Kids' Choice Awards / Via giphy.com

So here are 11 times parent were in control, and 11 times the kids came out on top:

1. First, this mom — who LOCKED her grounded kid's Switch — definitely had the upper hand:

A Switch console with little locks on each knob
u/CaramelExpensive7393 · / Via reddit.com

2. But this kid — who took $350 (CAD) from their dad's wallet and secretly used it for play money...for months! — was absolutely in control:

Toy cash register with real money in it
u/Bigmacleafs14 / Via reddit.com

3. This parent — who found a hilariously creative way to convince their kiddo to shovel the driveway — was clearly calling the shots:

A kid in a dinosaur costume shoveling the front lawn
u/Jloconnor88 / Via reddit.com

4. But this kid — who rejected their parents' suggestion that her lost tooth would only be worth a dollar and did some googling — was equally formidable:

Google search for how much you get for molars from the tooth fairy
u/pkondas / Via reddit.com

5. These parents — who came up with a devious plan to teach their kid to clean their room — were playing on a whole other level:

Handwritten note from &quot;Mom and Dad&quot; dated 1/17/23: &quot;Congrats! You&#x27;ve found this note! If you&#x27;re reading this you&#x27;ve won $50; but here&#x27;s the catch: How many days have passed since the date at the top will be subtracted from the pot; Good luck!&quot;
u/prevuznack / Via reddit.com

6. But this kid — who used an "All About Grandpa" assignment to absolutely roast the poor man — was not so easily contained:

Student tells all about their Paw Paw, who is 67, makes great PB&amp;amp;J sandwiches, likes to eat everything, and likes to relax and watch TV — it&#x27;s his favorite thing to do and he&#x27;s really good at it, and that&#x27;s all he does
u/Conspiracyinvest22 / Via reddit.com

7. This dad — who wrote the same endearing message to all five of his sons — is 100% his family's smart-ass:

Five cards all showing &quot;To my favorite son!&quot; written at the top
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

8. But this kid — who promised her parent a ham sandwich in bed — just might be the family's top smart-ass already:

A kid holding two slices of bread with a toy pig between them
u/blu_skydive / Via reddit.com

9. This parent — who did THIS when their young daughter asked for a cup of coffee — was an expert-level troll:

A tiny mug of very light coffee next to a larger mug of darker coffee
u/romansamurai / Via reddit.com

10. But so was this kid...who had their parent freaking out that their feet had blown up overnight:

Smaller matching shoes inside an adult pair of black-and-white checkered loafers
u/GavinWakeUpCall / Via reddit.com

11. This grandma — who wore her kid's gift of an Apple Watch but refused to take off her old watch — was DEFINITELY in control of this extended family:

Woman sitting at a table wearing a regular watch and an Apple Watch on the same arm
u/Homebarcocktails · / Via reddit.com

12. But this little baby — with a DGAF attitude — almost certainly calls the shots in their home:

A baby&#x27;s foot with a pink sock sticking out of one side of an airplane seat
u/Poseidons_Champion · / Via reddit.com

13. This mother — who did this in her son's bathroom — rules her home with humor:

Newspaper all over the floor around a toilet bowl
u/bulletpyton / Via reddit.com

14. But these kids — who told their parent water was coming out of the washing machine — just might do the same thing in theirs:

Bottles of water in a line from the washing machine and into the hall to another room
u/narcolepsyinc / Via reddit.com

15. This parent — who gave their kids an excruciating choice — clearly had the upper hand:

Handwritten sign &quot;Christmas 2022&quot; above a thermostat with &quot;more presents&quot; on the lower side and &quot;fewer presents&quot; on the higher side
u/RedTomatoSauce / Via reddit.com

16. While Leah — who is going to go her own way in life — will not have her choices influenced by adults:

&quot;When I grow up, I want to be&quot; handwritten sign, with different children&#x27;s answers, including &quot;Cole: A man,&quot; &quot;Emma: A princess,&quot; &quot;Leo: A firefighter,&quot; &quot;Caitlin: A dentist,&quot; and &quot;Leah: A firetruck&quot;
u/Incommision / Via reddit.com

17. These parents — who got their kid to dress up in this unfortunately penis-shaped costume — are indisputably in charge:

A kid in a costume with a ridged top, with the caption &quot;Tryna convince him otherwise&quot; and laughing emojis
u/Sylas1987 / Via reddit.com

18. But this kid — who wears what he wants, when he wants — does his own thing; sorry, Mom and Dad:

Email from principal to parents: &quot;[Child] came to school today in his NASA outfit, with helmet and backpack; he was told the helmet and backpack need to stay with the teacher until the end of the day; he said you did not know he left dressed like that&quot;
u/u/miss_nephthys / Via reddit.com

19. These parents — who hilariously trolled their kid for dropping out of Yale — have undoubtedly had the upper hand since the day Owen was born:

Sign on the front yard of a house: &quot;&#x27;Congratulations OWEN&#x27; is what we could be saying if you hadn&#x27;t dropped out of Yale; we gave you everything, xoxo Mom &amp;amp; Dad&quot; with the Yale logo and image of a mortarboard
u/mississippimind / Via reddit.com

The sign reads: "Congratulations Owen...is what we could be saying if you hadn't dropped out of Yale. We gave you everything. Xoxo, Mom & Dad"

20. But this kid — who told his parents he was making them a hot dog and then showed them THIS — is no lightweight either:

A hot dog (with bun and mustard) made out of Starbursts candies next to four Starbursts candy wrappers of matching colors
u/Havocfyw / Via reddit.com

21. These parents — who hilariously repurposed the lyrics of this DMX song as a parenting anthem — definitely have things under control:

A framed sign with a &quot;homey,&quot; old-fashioned style, with lyrics from DMX&#x27;s &quot;Party Up,&quot; including &quot;Y&#x27;all gon&#x27; make me lose my mind / Up in here, up in here / Y&#x27;all gon&#x27; make me go all out / Up in here, up in here&quot;
u/turtlerepo / Via reddit.com

22. But soon their kid — much like this one who already knows how to bend the rules — will likely be calling the shots:

In response to question, &quot;Draw a small clock that shows 10 minutes past 11:00,&quot; student draws a small digital clock showing &quot;11:10&quot;
u/Blxckdust / Via reddit.com

HT: r/funny.