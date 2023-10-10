    Aussies Are Triggered At 2000s Fashion Showing Up In Stores RN

    "Now THIS is real Y2K."

    I regret to inform you that we are turning back the clock to truly dangerous territory.

    No, your eyes do not deceive you. That IS the 2000s trend of dresses OVER jeans quietly making its way back into Supre stores.

    Walked past Supre to find the DRESS AND JEANS COMBO. #fyp #2000s

    "It’s happening,” Liv Rian captioned her horrific discovery. “Walked past Supre to find the DRESS AND JEANS COMBO.”

    As @livrian_'s TikTok confirms, Aussie stores are finally giving in to the mid-2000s Disney Channel era of Y2K fashion.

    Fashion repeats itself but repeats with improvements 👙👗#fyp#relatable#funny#y2k#fashion#comedy

    Sharing their feelings of absolute despair over the news, people in the comments shuddered in fear over the idea of the "Disney-fication" of modern fashion.

    "Is this Hannah Montana's closet?," one person asked, "[It's] giving H20 and 2000s Disney".

    "Now THIS is Y2K," remarked another. 

    Others, shockingly, were actually ready to welcome back the '00s era of layering with open arms.

    I think we can all agree that galaxy leggings are the limit, though. 

    The resurgence of the dreaded dress over jeans look actually joins a long list of '00s clothing trends that have made a comeback in recent months thanks to Gen Z.

    But unfortunately, just like dresses over jeans, some more offensive trends like stinky Summer ballet flats have returned, too.

    Nothing like the putrid smell of the fake leather, no socks and 37°C day combo to remind you of your teen years.

    Honestly, I fear for what fashions are returning next. Business casual in the club? Chunky statement necklaces that don't match the outfit at all? Those Chinese mesh slippers with the beads?!

    I mean, if we’re going to dip back into the 2000s fashion this hard then we might as well go full SEND with our looks.

    So Supre, just know that I'm patiently waiting for y'all to restock the oversized slogan tees next.

    And yes, I do expect to be given a tote bag with my purchase so I can stuff my s̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶ ̶P̶D̶H̶P̶E̶ ̶o̶u̶t̶f̶i̶t̶ gym gear in it afterwards. 