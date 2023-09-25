This Aussie Reminded Us All Of School Carnival Chants, And It's Unlocking Core Memories I Forgot About

"EXTRA EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!" 🗣️🗣️🗣️

by Michelle Rennex

When you think of the primary school experience, few things stick out as real collective core memories for every Aussie kid.

Of course, we've all experienced the adrenaline rush of sprinting to the canteen to be first in line and the, well, questionable ways teachers tried to teach us about safety.

I've still yet to meet a single kid who cracked their skull open from swinging on a chair.

But nothing has ever really come close to the unbelievably chaotic energy of school sports carnivals.

Michelle Rennex

I mean, just think about it: Forcing our parents to wipe the newsagents clear of any primary coloured-item in an attempt to show team spirit. The grotty little zinc sticks smeared on the faces of at least 20 sweaty kids. And the half-frozen Powerade bottles getting bashed against any wall in a 5km radius.

Chaotic as they may have been, the best part of sports carnival days were easily the team chants.

Reminding us of these iconic sports cheers, Aussie MaybeMackenzie took to TikTok to help unlock a part of the brain that we all packed away after graduation.

Primary school chants were off the charts

Starting with the callback loved most by keen sports captains across the country, Mackenzie jumped right in with the classic, “EVERYWHERE WE GO! People wanna know!”

He also treated us to a very passionate rendition of other classics like "SLIDING DOWN A WATERFALL, LANDING ON A CACTUS! (We think your team needs more practice!)."

"EXTRA EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT! We're gonna win and there's no doubt about it!" and "2, 4, 6, 8, WHO DO WE APPRECIATE?!" both also got their own shout out. As they should.

Naturally, Mackenzie's chanting quickly reminded others of their favourite chants too.

No matter how niche...

...or basic.

Unfortunately for some, Mackenzie's TikTok served as a humble reminder that rarely anything is original when it comes to school sports chants.

Participation ribbons for everyone, I guess. 

So, what sports chants do you remember from your school's sports carnival?

Or swimming carnival, or athletics carnival, or really just any school-related event that had the word 'carnival' tacked onto the end. Let us know your mems in the comments below!