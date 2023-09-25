This Aussie Reminded Us All Of School Carnival Chants, And It's Unlocking Core Memories I Forgot About

But nothing has ever really come close to the unbelievably chaotic energy of school sports carnivals.
Chaotic as they may have been, the best part of sports carnival days were easily the team chants.
Starting with the callback loved most by keen sports captains across the country, Mackenzie jumped right in with the classic, “EVERYWHERE WE GO! People wanna know!”
He also treated us to a very passionate rendition of other classics like "SLIDING DOWN A WATERFALL, LANDING ON A CACTUS! (We think your team needs more practice!)."
Naturally, Mackenzie's chanting quickly reminded others of their favourite chants too.
No matter how niche...
...or basic.
Unfortunately for some, Mackenzie's TikTok served as a humble reminder that rarely anything is original when it comes to school sports chants.
So, what sports chants do you remember from your school's sports carnival?
Or swimming carnival, or athletics carnival, or really just any school-related event that had the word 'carnival' tacked onto the end. Let us know your mems in the comments below!