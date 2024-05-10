23 TV And Movie Moms That Changed Pop Culture Forever

And because moms deserve to be celebrated today and every day, let's take a moment to honor the most iconic TV and movie matriarchs over the years:
Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams — The Addams Family
Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett — Modern Family
Sutton Foster as Liza Miller — Younger
Sally Field as Mrs. Gump — Forrest Gump
Frances McDormand as Elaine Miller — Almost Famous
Rosemary Harris as Aunt May — Spider-Man franchise
Jackée Harry as Lisa Landry — Sister, Sister
Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson — The Simpsons
Amy Poehler as Mrs. George — Mean Girls
Patricia Clarkson as Rosemary Penderghast — Easy A
Constance Wu as Jessica Huang — Fresh Off the Boat
Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose — Schitt's Creek
Julie Walters as Molly Weasley — Harry Potter series
Jennifer Coolidge as Jeanine Stifler — American Pie series
Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva — Jane the Virgin
Sherri Saum as Lena Adams Foster — The Fosters
Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford — Mommie Dearest
Diane Keaton as Daphne Wilder — Because I Said So
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers — Stranger Things
Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn as Kiki, Amy, and Carla — Bad Moms
Who's your favorite TV or movie mom of all time? Drop your pick in the comments!