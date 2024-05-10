    23 TV And Movie Moms That Changed Pop Culture Forever

    "Dear mama, don't you know I love you, Dear mama, place no one above you."

    Happy Mother's Day!

    And because moms deserve to be celebrated today and every day, let's take a moment to honor the most iconic TV and movie matriarchs over the years:

    1. Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore — Gilmore Girls

    Rory and Lorelai from &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot; lean forward, smiling, in casual attire
    Scott Humbert / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

    From being fiercely independent to always putting her daughter Rory first no matter what, Lorelai would be your go-to gal for amazing takeout restaurants and coffee shop recs any day. 

    2. Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow — Black-ish

    Tracee Ellis Ross in a patterned dress with hoop earrings seated, smiling at an event
    Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

    An anesthesiologist by day, but a mom all the time. She juggles the delicate balancing act between work and family, never faltering from putting her kids first no matter what might be going on.

    3. Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson — This Is Us

    Jack Pearson and Rebecca Pearson from the TV show &quot;This Is Us&quot; are shown seated in a car, viewed through the open window
    Ron Batzdorff / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Could there be a better TV mom? Because Rebecca Pearson would be the poster child after raising the Big Three. 

    4. Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams — The Addams Family

    Morticia Addams from &quot;The Addams Family&quot; stands solemnly, dressed in her signature long black dress
    Melinda Sue Gordon / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Elegant, authentically herself, and always protective of the ones she loves most, there's no mom quite like Morticia is to Wednesday and Pugsley. 

    5. Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett — Modern Family

    Sofía Vergara in leopard print top sitting at a table with a mug, surrounded by party decorations
    Tony Rivetti / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    She's fiery, outspoken, and always knows how to make her family laugh.

    6. Sutton Foster as Liza Miller — Younger

    Tessa Albertson, Sutton Foster are sitting closely on a bed, looking at a tablet in a cozy dorm room setting
    © TVLand / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Liza does about anything to support her daughter Caitlin's dreams, even if that means going undercover as a 26-year-old publishing assistant in New York. 

    7. Sally Field as Mrs. Gump — Forrest Gump

    Sally Field on a hospital bed and Tom Hanks on a chair, engaged in conversation
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Without her, the world may have never known that "life is like a box of chocolates."

    8. Frances McDormand as Elaine Miller — Almost Famous

    Frances McDormand wearing a vintage floral dress, seated indoors, looking pensive
    DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection

    NBD, but she's the mom of the greatest rock journalist Stillwater ever met. 

    9. Rosemary Harris as Aunt May — Spider-Man franchise

    Rosemary Harris in a tan coat and purple hat looks upwards with a pensive expression
    © Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Aunt May is as wholesome and sweet as it gets, and proves not all mothers only go by "mom."

    10. Jackée Harry as Lisa Landry — Sister, Sister

    Tia and Tamera Mowry with Jackée Harry smiling together on set of &quot;Sister, Sister&quot;
    © Paramount Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Lisa got more than she bargained for after learning her adopted daughter Tia had a long-lost twin sister named Tamera. She didn't think twice about becoming a mother to both girls, and raising them both just like her own.

    11. Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson — The Simpsons

    Homer and Marge Simpson in their kitchen with a smiling embrace
    © Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    You could always count on Marge to be grounded no matter what chaos and antics the fam would be up to. Plus, that blue hair? Iconic. 

    12. Amy Poehler as Mrs. George — Mean Girls

    Amy Poehler dancing with a video camera in an aisle
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Because she's not just a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

    13. Patricia Clarkson as Rosemary Penderghast — Easy A

    Patricia Clarkson in a black sleeveless dress with lace detail, smiling with a flower in her hair, indoors
    Adam Taylor / © Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Whenever Olive needs a quick laugh or heart-to-heart moment, you can count on finding Rosemary by her daughter's side. 

    14. Constance Wu as Jessica Huang — Fresh Off the Boat

    Constance Wu wearing a business suit with hands outstretched in a scene from Fresh Off the Boat
    Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

    One way to describe Jessica? Go-getter. She's driven and never afraid to show a little tough love when needed.

    15. Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose — Schitt's Creek

    David Rose and Moira Rose from Schitt&#x27;s Creek stand side by side; he wears a flame-patterned sweater, she in a black dress with a statement necklace
    Steve Wilkie / © CBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

    With a larger-than-life personality and wigs for days, Moira is resourceful, overtly confident, and has a persistence about her that's hard to ignore. 

    16. Julie Walters as Molly Weasley — Harry Potter series

    Molly Weasley in battle stance with wand ready in a scene from &quot;Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2&quot;
    © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    She may already have seven kids living under the Weasley roof, but she warmly takes Harry Potter under her wing as if he's one of her own. 

    17. Jennifer Coolidge as Jeanine Stifler — American Pie series

    Jennifer Coolidge in sunglasses inside car speaking to man leaning on the door
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    She's notoriously known as "Stifler's Mom," and the '90s and '00s kids still can't get over it. 

    18. Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva — Jane the Virgin

    Gina Rodriguez looking surprised in a conversation inside a doorway
    Scott Everett White / © The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jane goes from daydreaming about telenovelas to navigating a surprise pregnancy she never expected due to a medical mishap. Through it all, she has such grace while surrounded by other strong women in her household.

    19. Sherri Saum as Lena Adams Foster — The Fosters

    Sherri Saum sitting at desk with laptop, in professional attire
    Nicole Wilder / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Lena's calm and compassionate demeanor is one of her greatest strengths as a stepmother and adoptive mother raising a family of five. 

    20. Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford — Mommie Dearest

    Faye Dunaway in a white outfit with a head wrap sits on a white couch, posing with a sophisticated demeanor
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Wire hangers? Not in this house. 

    21. Diane Keaton as Daphne Wilder — Because I Said So

    Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore lounge on a couch, one resting her head on the other&#x27;s shoulder
    © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Daphne may be known for meddling in her daughter's life, even playing matchmaker at times, but it was all said and done with good intentions. 

    22. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers — Stranger Things

    Winona Ryder smiling at a dinner table
    Atsushi Nishijima / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Nothing could stand in Joyce's way when searching for her son Will, not even the ~spooky~ and ~supernatural~. 

    23. Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn as Kiki, Amy, and Carla — Bad Moms

    Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn toast with drinks at a bar
    Michelle K. Short / © STX Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

    They taught audiences that being the "perfect" parent can look different for everyone, and sometimes you need to let your hair loose and have a little fun. 

    Who's your favorite TV or movie mom of all time? Drop your pick in the comments!

