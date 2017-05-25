Rob Huebel Recently Did A Movie With Mariah Carey And Said Her Behavior On Set Was "Bananas"

This is Mariah Carey. She's a singer, songwriter, actor, and an absolute legend.
And this is Rob Huebel, an actor who you may recognize from projects like Transparent, Children's Hospital, and now the upcoming Baywatch film.
During a recent interview on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM radio show, Huebel opened up about working with Carey on the set of the upcoming comedy The House — and he did not mince words.
The House, which stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, is about two parents who start an illegal casino in their basement after using their daughter's college fund. It's scheduled to hit theaters on June 30.