TVAndMovies

Rob Huebel Recently Did A Movie With Mariah Carey And Said Her Behavior On Set Was "Bananas"

"F—ing, what is going on with her?" Rob Huebel told EW. "It was bananas."

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Mariah Carey. She's a singer, songwriter, actor, and an absolute legend.

And this is Rob Huebel, an actor who you may recognize from projects like Transparent, Children's Hospital, and now the upcoming Baywatch film.

During a recent interview on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM radio show, Huebel opened up about working with Carey on the set of the upcoming comedy The House — and he did not mince words.

The House, which stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, is about two parents who start an illegal casino in their basement after using their daughter's college fund. It's scheduled to hit theaters on June 30.

According to Huebel, Carey, who has a cameo as herself in the movie, had come to set for a day to do some reshoots, but "it did not go well," he told EW.

Before launching into the alleged details, Huebel said, "F—ing, what is going on with her? It was bananas."


Here's a list of Carey's purported behavior, according to Huebel.

Huebel claimed that Carey — who's notorious for being, er, behind schedule — was "four hours late" to set.

He also said that she requested that her trailer be filled with "all white roses" in addition to having the space adorned with stuffed animals — lambs specifically, in case you were wondering.




Huebel said Carey was "paid so much money" to perform a single song (he didn't say which one), but she didn't want to sing the song she was reportedly paid to sing.

"You guys, I don't want to sing that song," Carey said, according to Huebel. "They're like, 'We hired you to sing this song.'"


There was also a scene in which Carey was to be shot and killed, but she apparently wasn't having it.

"I don't think my character would get killed by bullets," Carey reportedly said before suggesting that she deflect the bullets "like Wonder Woman."


According to Huebel, Carey's alleged behavior got under the skin of people on set.

"Mariah, we don't have time for [this]," Huebel recalled someone telling her. "We have you for one day. We don't have time to argue with you. Just do it."


"Just know, if you see her [in the movie], they had to work for it," Huebel said when asked if Carey would still appear in the forthcoming comedy.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Carey's publicist for a response about her alleged behavior on set, and to Warner Bros. about Carey's cameo.


Listen to Huebel's EW interview in full below:

