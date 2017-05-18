Sections

TVAndMovies

The Alternate Ending To "Get Out" Is Way More Terrifying Than The Original One

Get Out is the gift that keeps on giving.

Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jordan Peele's Get Out is undoubtedly one of the year's most talked about films.

Peele has been praised for subverting the horror genre with the movie, which happened to be his directorial debut.
Blumhouse Productions

At the end of the film, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) ends up single-handedly killing the family of his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), as he attempts to escape their clutches before he becomes the latest victim of their Coagula experiment.

Blumhouse Productions

Chris manages to survive, in part because he's picked up by his friend Rod (Lil Rel Howery), who arrives in a police car.

Presumably he lives happily ever after, though he's probably a bit scarred from the traumatic experience he'd just endured.
Blumhouse Productions

But now, we have an alternate ending for the film, which likely leaked from the upcoming Blu-ray/DVD, which is out on May 23.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Universal about the leak.

The alternate ending, which has been posted on Slate and The A.V. Club, is a lot more representative of what would probably happen to a black man in Chris' unfortunate situation.

This time, it isn't Rod who comes to Chris' rescue in the police car: It's two white cops. They immediately arrest him, no questions asked at all. Then Rod, who seems to be doing everything in his power to help Chris get out of jail, goes to visit him. But it seems Chris can't remember the important details of what transpired in order to prove he acted in self-defense.In a particularly poignant moment, both Rod and Chris know that it will be impossible for them to show that Chris wasn't at fault and he hangs up the phone, accepting his fate. The clip then ends with Chris being escorted back to his cell, accused of something he technically shouldn't be locked up for.
Blumhouse Productions

This time, it isn't Rod who comes to Chris' rescue in the police car: It's two white cops. They immediately arrest him, no questions asked at all.

Then Rod, who seems to be doing everything in his power to help Chris get out of jail, goes to visit him. But it seems Chris can't remember the important details of what transpired in order to prove he acted in self-defense.

In a particularly poignant moment, both Rod and Chris know that it will be impossible for them to show that Chris wasn't at fault and he hangs up the phone, accepting his fate. The clip then ends with Chris being escorted back to his cell, accused of something he technically shouldn't be locked up for.

During a recent interview on Talking With Chris Hardwick, Peele said that he had written many endings and that one particular one would be on the Blu-ray/DVD.

The original ending, he said with a laugh, "left people wanting something different." Peele was glad that he was able to get the funds he needed in order to re-shoot the ending that he "knew would really work."

And with that being said, I'm sure we can all agree that the original ending was way better.

