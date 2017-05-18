The Alternate Ending To "Get Out" Is Way More Terrifying Than The Original One

Jordan Peele's Get Out is undoubtedly one of the year's most talked about films.
At the end of the film, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) ends up single-handedly killing the family of his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), as he attempts to escape their clutches before he becomes the latest victim of their Coagula experiment.
Chris manages to survive, in part because he's picked up by his friend Rod (Lil Rel Howery), who arrives in a police car.
But now, we have an alternate ending for the film, which likely leaked from the upcoming Blu-ray/DVD, which is out on May 23.
The alternate ending, which has been posted on Slate and The A.V. Club, is a lot more representative of what would probably happen to a black man in Chris' unfortunate situation.
During a recent interview on Talking With Chris Hardwick, Peele said that he had written many endings and that one particular one would be on the Blu-ray/DVD.
And with that being said, I'm sure we can all agree that the original ending was way better.