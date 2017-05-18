The Alternate Ending To "Get Out" Is Way More Terrifying Than The Original One

Blumhouse Productions

This time, it isn't Rod who comes to Chris' rescue in the police car: It's two white cops. They immediately arrest him, no questions asked at all.

Then Rod, who seems to be doing everything in his power to help Chris get out of jail, goes to visit him. But it seems Chris can't remember the important details of what transpired in order to prove he acted in self-defense.

In a particularly poignant moment, both Rod and Chris know that it will be impossible for them to show that Chris wasn't at fault and he hangs up the phone, accepting his fate. The clip then ends with Chris being escorted back to his cell, accused of something he technically shouldn't be locked up for.