My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 18 Black Tweets From The Past Week
"when my bonnet leans to the side so now i'm french."
Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with another list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me; you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:
1.
so if they call it “bob pins” umm black people who tfk is “bobby” ? 😭😭👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/GcmbHLtSFa— Jasmaine’s World (@rare3nergy3) May 15, 2024
2.
Why y’all puttin’ Hennessy on that salmon?!?!?! https://t.co/Mnu5bH3dEK— pythagorasfan3000 (@BJStrongArmAHo) May 16, 2024
4.
when my bonnet leans to the side so now i’m french 😌— thee l0lkhalia🇵🇸 (@l0lkhalia) May 17, 2024
5.
That year doesn’t even sound real https://t.co/bvd6ts4hcq— thinking out loud (@jai1aa) May 17, 2024
6.
Why somebody say this look like Kandi 😫 now I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/MqABL7iLX0— ✨👑Crown Me Queen👑✨ (@lovinmycurvez) May 14, 2024
8.
“I put ya picture on my mirror!!! Start to blush when somebody says ya name!”” pic.twitter.com/d5mokXdWIJ— ✰ (@rage_quitter1) May 13, 2024
9.
I didn’t get that black woman gene that makes you wanna keep going back to school for degrees when you’re bored lmaoo. pic.twitter.com/gHyBXNaKeX— 💕 Doll Face✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) May 18, 2024
10.
Omg is everyone ok ????? https://t.co/I5kTN4DbT8— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 19, 2024
11.
At a work dinner last week, all the black girls ordered calamari as their starter and we all looked up at each other as the last plate of calamari was places in front of the last black girl and in unison said “you know… BLACK PEOPLE” 😭😭😭— T✨ (@txadel_) May 17, 2024
12.
When the Billie Ellish song start getting scary and it feel like she waiting for you outside— paul | iwtv spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 17, 2024
13.
Ice spice raps like she’s yelling at a drive thru speaker— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 11, 2024
14.
i don’t think my plug understood me 😭 pic.twitter.com/jMNSoLDqpm— Blu ✯ (@bluemupp) May 15, 2024
15.
my mama said nature valley granola bars need to come with a ashtray 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— LyricMill 🪞🪄 𐙚 (@mhmlyric) May 15, 2024
16.
I been watching Dune for 3 days where TF is Zendaya?!— Hott (@tonyahtopaz) May 15, 2024
17.
“yk… black people” is really hilarious our ass be tripping fr— YANA 🫀 (@otgyana) May 14, 2024
18.
just heard a pastor say "type shii" . we are entering our last days— mr.versace (@JAYVERSACE) May 15, 2024