My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 18 Black Tweets From The Past Week

"when my bonnet leans to the side so now i'm french."

Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with another list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me; you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:

1.

so if they call it “bob pins” umm black people who tfk is “bobby” ? 😭😭👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/GcmbHLtSFa

— Jasmaine’s World (@rare3nergy3) May 15, 2024
@rare3nergy3

2.

Why y’all puttin’ Hennessy on that salmon?!?!?! https://t.co/Mnu5bH3dEK

— pythagorasfan3000 (@BJStrongArmAHo) May 16, 2024
@BJStrongArmAHo / @jverona77

3.

lifetime is just white tubi

— Maddi Mays (@MaddiMays) May 18, 2024
@MaddiMays

4.

when my bonnet leans to the side so now i’m french 😌

— thee l0lkhalia🇵🇸 (@l0lkhalia) May 17, 2024
@l0lkhalia

5.

That year doesn’t even sound real https://t.co/bvd6ts4hcq

— thinking out loud (@jai1aa) May 17, 2024
@jai1aa / @kissesfrmzuri

6.

Why somebody say this look like Kandi 😫 now I can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/MqABL7iLX0

— ✨👑Crown Me Queen👑✨ (@lovinmycurvez) May 14, 2024
Disney+ / @lovinmycurvez

7.

pic.twitter.com/YFytsIocPz

— sarah slothanova (@slothanova) May 18, 2024
@slothanova

8.

“I put ya picture on my mirror!!! Start to blush when somebody says ya name!”” pic.twitter.com/d5mokXdWIJ

— ✰ (@rage_quitter1) May 13, 2024
PBS / @rage_quitter1

9.

I didn’t get that black woman gene that makes you wanna keep going back to school for degrees when you’re bored lmaoo. pic.twitter.com/gHyBXNaKeX

— 💕 Doll Face✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) May 18, 2024
BRAVO / @smoke_nd_pearlz

10.

Omg is everyone ok ????? https://t.co/I5kTN4DbT8

— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 19, 2024
@GloTheofficial / @life_as_nala_

11.

At a work dinner last week, all the black girls ordered calamari as their starter and we all looked up at each other as the last plate of calamari was places in front of the last black girl and in unison said “you know… BLACK PEOPLE” 😭😭😭

— T✨ (@txadel_) May 17, 2024
@txadel_

12.

When the Billie Ellish song start getting scary and it feel like she waiting for you outside

— paul | iwtv spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 17, 2024
@paulswhtn

13.

Ice spice raps like she’s yelling at a drive thru speaker

— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 11, 2024
@vinn_ayy

14.

i don’t think my plug understood me 😭 pic.twitter.com/jMNSoLDqpm

— Blu ✯ (@bluemupp) May 15, 2024
@bluemupp
Text conversation about obtaining weed, with one person offering a specific amount and the other confirming interest
@bluemupp / Via x.com

15.

my mama said nature valley granola bars need to come with a ashtray 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

— LyricMill 🪭🪞🪄 𐙚 (@mhmlyric) May 15, 2024
@mhmlyric

16.

I been watching Dune for 3 days where TF is Zendaya?!

— Hott (@tonyahtopaz) May 15, 2024
@tonyahtopaz

17.

“yk… black people” is really hilarious our ass be tripping fr

— YANA 🫀 (@otgyana) May 14, 2024
@otgyana

18.

just heard a pastor say "type shii" . we are entering our last days

— mr.versace (@JAYVERSACE) May 15, 2024
@JAYVERSACE

