My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 19 Black Tweets From The Past Week
Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with another list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me, you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:
1.
black ppl after going to the pool pic.twitter.com/41qhIBsBgI— T ♡ (@lulllbratt_) May 7, 2024
2.
My niece cooked a pizza…. on a plastic cutting board….. in my oven.— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) May 8, 2024
Get TF out my house 😭 pic.twitter.com/BMWY68IhpD
3.
This man really said:— blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) May 12, 2024
Black people don’t say “you missed the exit,” we say “where you going?” 🫠😂
4.
wtf omg??? i literally JUST SAID “show me a red car if ion need to let him go” pic.twitter.com/pb6i9arsQj— bmckenzie3 (@breymckenzie_) May 12, 2024
5.
Y did they submit this for proof of income 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IiYFD7vPve— Bingy (@queenzingha) May 6, 2024
6.
Bruh … so I work at longhorn why in DF THIS LADY JUST TIP ME IN POPEYES COUPONS pic.twitter.com/l13BFuLqo1— J Chris (@TheRealJChris_) May 9, 2024
7.
they just making shit now wtf pic.twitter.com/X8zQJgX8Lu— . (@anbrayamiamor) May 9, 2024
8.
Finding a white person’s dog would fix all my financial problems.— Lu 🤍 (@liwetweets) May 12, 2024
9.
I helped my coworker with something and after she thanks me she goes “you know what ion care what they say about you” I stopped her right there cause WHO TF IS THEY AND WHAT THEY BE SAYING?!?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— TheARIESbratt (@_Kamariiiii) May 10, 2024
10.
Turned my camera off to eat my lunch during this zoom meeting and forgot to turn off my audio.— MTC (@writelike_mike) May 6, 2024
My client: “Michael feel free to weigh in after you eat.” pic.twitter.com/UHPRhAAzYx
11.
I know you not eating nachos with the body of Christ! https://t.co/uyu3UeJhV2— HEAVY🥩🥬 💊🏋🏾♂️ (@SupaSensei_7) May 12, 2024
12.
Tequila & The Bee! https://t.co/sSD4UNR7B4— Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) May 12, 2024
13.
I was speaking down south in a predominantly white neighborhood and there were light refreshments before the speech. Why was it jollof rice, plantains, etc 😀 I locked eyes with the chef who looked so proud and a tear rolled down my cheek as I ate the worst jollof rice in my life— Uzo Njoku (@uzoart) May 9, 2024
14.
fart gon change the atmosphere of the earth https://t.co/9qUBURHPmP— Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 8, 2024
15.
Ran into Law in the club and said hi like I knew him and he gave me a hug then paused and looked me up and down and said “wait I don’t know you but that dress is fab” 😭😭😭— anzie (@egyptique) May 8, 2024
16.
17.
I HATE yall😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2Lccf88kwP— TK (@tankedasff) May 6, 2024
18.
OMGG😭🤬 I ordered myself a happy meal and some fat ass pig just took my shit. Door dash didn’t refund my shit back either.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Os7nVxr7i7— ⋅⋆envy (@PlayWinAgain) May 8, 2024
19.
waking up to my bonnet on the floor pic.twitter.com/ysbclxlElQ— Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) May 12, 2024