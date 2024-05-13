    My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing So Hard At These 19 Black Tweets From The Past Week

    "I helped my coworker with something and after she thanks me she goes 'you know what ion care what they say about you' I stopped her right there cause WHO TF IS THEY AND WHAT THEY BE SAYING?!?"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! I'm back with another list of the funniest Black tweets from the week, and trust me, you'll be snickering at every last one. So, let's get into it:

    1.

    black ppl after going to the pool pic.twitter.com/41qhIBsBgI

    — T ♡ (@lulllbratt_) May 7, 2024
    @lulllbratt_

    2.

    My niece cooked a pizza…. on a plastic cutting board….. in my oven.

    Get TF out my house 😭 pic.twitter.com/BMWY68IhpD

    — wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) May 8, 2024
    @trillary_banks_

    3.

    This man really said:

    Black people don’t say “you missed the exit,” we say “where you going?” 🫠😂

    — blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) May 12, 2024
    @iWriterGirl

    4.

    wtf omg??? i literally JUST SAID “show me a red car if ion need to let him go” pic.twitter.com/pb6i9arsQj

    — bmckenzie3 (@breymckenzie_) May 12, 2024
    @breymckenzie_

    5.

    Y did they submit this for proof of income 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IiYFD7vPve

    — Bingy 🩷 (@queenzingha) May 6, 2024
    @queenzingha

    6.

    Bruh … so I work at longhorn why in DF THIS LADY JUST TIP ME IN POPEYES COUPONS pic.twitter.com/l13BFuLqo1

    — J Chris (@TheRealJChris_) May 9, 2024
    @TheRealJChris_

    7.

    they just making shit now wtf pic.twitter.com/X8zQJgX8Lu

    — . (@anbrayamiamor) May 9, 2024
    @anbrayamiamor

    8.

    Finding a white person’s dog would fix all my financial problems.

    — Lu 🤍 (@liwetweets) May 12, 2024
    @liwetweets

    9.

    I helped my coworker with something and after she thanks me she goes “you know what ion care what they say about you” I stopped her right there cause WHO TF IS THEY AND WHAT THEY BE SAYING?!?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    — TheARIESbratt (@_Kamariiiii) May 10, 2024
    @_Kamariiiii

    10.

    Turned my camera off to eat my lunch during this zoom meeting and forgot to turn off my audio.

    My client: “Michael feel free to weigh in after you eat.” pic.twitter.com/UHPRhAAzYx

    — MTC (@writelike_mike) May 6, 2024
    FOX / @writelike_mike

    11.

    I know you not eating nachos with the body of Christ! https://t.co/uyu3UeJhV2

    — HEAVY🥩🥬 💊🏋🏾‍♂️ (@SupaSensei_7) May 12, 2024
    @SupaSensei_7 / @ManishLife_Ty

    12.

    Tequila & The Bee! https://t.co/sSD4UNR7B4

    — Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) May 12, 2024
    @talleyberrybaby / @chichi_naomi

    13.

    I was speaking down south in a predominantly white neighborhood and there were light refreshments before the speech. Why was it jollof rice, plantains, etc 😀 I locked eyes with the chef who looked so proud and a tear rolled down my cheek as I ate the worst jollof rice in my life

    — Uzo Njoku (@uzoart) May 9, 2024
    @uzoart

    14.

    fart gon change the atmosphere of the earth https://t.co/9qUBURHPmP

    — Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 8, 2024
    @PookiesParadise / @flvckojamie

    15.

    Ran into Law in the club and said hi like I knew him and he gave me a hug then paused and looked me up and down and said “wait I don’t know you but that dress is fab” 😭😭😭

    — anzie (@egyptique) May 8, 2024
    @egyptique

    16.

    Screenshot of a text conversation where one person inquires about a hair appointment and the other makes a sarcastic comment
    @jayla6x / Via Twitter: @jayla6x

    17.

    I HATE yall😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2Lccf88kwP

    — TK (@tankedasff) May 6, 2024
    @golloria via IG reels / @tankedasff / Via instagram.com
    Two user comments under a post, the second correcting the first by stating the post is related to Ariana Grande
    @golloria via IG / Via instagram.com

    18.

    OMGG😭🤬 I ordered myself a happy meal and some fat ass pig just took my shit. Door dash didn’t refund my shit back either.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Os7nVxr7i7

    — ⋅⋆envy (@PlayWinAgain) May 8, 2024
    @PlayWinAgain

    19.

    waking up to my bonnet on the floor pic.twitter.com/ysbclxlElQ

    — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) May 12, 2024
    BET / BobbyKingDeal

    Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.