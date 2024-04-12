"It's Incredibly Dehumanizing": Women Are Sharing Stories Of Being Judged On Their Appearances At Work, And It's Infuriating

10. "I work in HR and usually help out in interviews. During one interview for an entry-level role, we were having a hard time filling it, so we had a young woman come in for an interview. While her interviewing skills weren't knocking your socks off, she was qualified; it was an entry-level role, and she would probably do the job well. The hiring manager who was interviewing the young woman with me decided to pass on the applicant. I asked why (thinking she'd cite that the applicant seemed a bit green in some of her answers), and she responded that she didn't think it was professional that the woman interviewed without a bra on and was worried she would show up to work and interact with customers without one on either."

"I was flabbergasted and didn't know how to respond. In reality, this job wasn't really customer-facing, but what do you say about that? I just responded and said objectively that I think we should only take her answers and résumé into consideration when it comes to assessing her interview, to which the hiring manager scored her answers low and passed on her anyway."

—Anonymous