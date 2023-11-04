24 People Shared The Ridiculous Ways They Found Out Their Friends Were Really, Really, Really Rich
"There was one day all of the truck drivers went on strike and gas stations were running out of gas. My friend said that it was moments like this that she was happy her family had their own gas station."
One of my favorite childhood movies ever is Richie Rich — starring Macaulay Culkin — because it taught me at a young age that money isn't everything.
Though it was clear that Richie had some serious bank, his friends didn't fully grasp just how wealthy he was until they discovered his personal in-home, fast-food restaurant, which now, looking back, was completely ridiculous. I mean, who would need that in their house?
So when Twitter user @Tony_of_lagos asked, "What is the strangest way you found out that your friend was wealthy?" I was mentally preparing myself to eyeroll at the obliviousness of the upper class. But the responses ranged from some funny movie references to real-life scenarios that were even more shocking than I predicted. So let's get into the best replies:
1.
Girl in college, I asked if I could borrow some batteries and she rolled her eyes and started cackling, then said “sure just a sec”, came back and gave me a TON of batteries, and said “Ricky, never buy batteries again okay?”— Ricky Brugal (@TripleBoogie) October 14, 2023
???
I hit up google
Her dad is the CEO of Energizer https://t.co/y8bIIbmCqm
2.
She asked me what she and her mom should buy her dad for his birthday. I jokingly said a Porsche and she replied "that wouldn't make any sense, we already have two at home" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7JlLUj79Xm— Nkul'leko (@Nkuli__) October 15, 2023
3.
I was taking to a friend who was laughing at the fact the doctor didn’t want him and his family to travel on an airplane with the baby cause the baby didn’t have all their shots.— Nostradamus (@CorporateZoe) October 15, 2023
Me: isn’t that a real concern? that’s a lot of people
Him: PJ… we fly private https://t.co/R91BeyQpRc
4.
Found out that her family had created the scholarship fund that way paying part of my college tuition. https://t.co/wVz8a3l7a2— Soul Glo Heiress (@dats_moy) October 15, 2023
5.
My friend let me borrow her clothes/accessories all the time…and honestly kinda pushed me to wear her clothes which was weird. One night I borrowed her necklace. She told me halfway through the night it was solid gold and to “be careful” not to lose it 🫠 https://t.co/uOMHyq8fp3— Kall (@kall__em) October 14, 2023
6.
this happened when i was in primary school, all the students got asked whats their parents occupations and this one girl answered her parents sell motorcycles. we all thought its just a workshop but turned out her father owned several automotive shops that sells harley davidson🤣 https://t.co/LTAnw0Jfgp— 🌦️ (@amiedept) October 15, 2023
7.
We was on a train right? First of all this train ride free. I had some packed snacks from home. The snack cart came around and I’m thinking we both broke. This mf pull out a couple bands talking bout “We’ll take the lot” like???? https://t.co/3wLvysyARk pic.twitter.com/CE4nXaFTpr— ✨𝑫𝑨𝑬 🪩 (@digidaez) October 16, 2023
8.
She came to my house and I made ramen noodles as a snack and she said "wow I've never had poor people food before" and I was like ????? https://t.co/nqrsIavSR6— Shizue Yurei 🔪💀【Indie Vtuber】 (@ShizueYurei) October 15, 2023
9.
My group work needed to do a presentation vid but the room for the presentation in our uni library was al full so one of my friends took us to the Presentation room in her dad's company😺 (I've never experienced this in my life) https://t.co/GuXoLt4gEP— เมอ (@sabre1994hub) October 15, 2023
10.
A mutual friend and I were talking about our other being a little diva, and he referred to him as "a prince" which I laughed at. He then looked me dead in my eyes and was like, "no seriously, he descends from [redacted] royalty, now his family are [redacted] foreign ministers" https://t.co/fw8ntMUQSb— kaomi (@kaomi_k) October 15, 2023
11.
I have a close friend in uni. She always dresses so casual with short and jersey all the time. Then one random day she asked me to help send her to the airport cause urgent family matter. So i ask what time? She said she don't know cause her private jet is coming in few hours💀 https://t.co/MH8NhQ12Zy— Syameel (@syame31) October 14, 2023
12.
Her parents and siblings have a monthly fitness challenge and whoever wins gets 5K. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BIwUf7co5n— The Butterfly Queen (@nichelle_renee) October 14, 2023
13.
I went to visit her during the summer and her family had a live in maid who washed and ironed my head scarf so stealthily I didn’t notice it was missing. https://t.co/YQwLYCGLr7— Loctress Monster, JD (@hope_sunlight) October 14, 2023
14.
We were driving down the street and the street had her last name so I pointed it out and casually goes “girl my family owns this whole neighborhood” 😂 https://t.co/J7sm5HN3js— Kimmie ♡ (@_kimayyy) October 14, 2023
15.
I was at the car wash flipping through this luxury home magazine & saw his house listed on the cover. & He had a 8 page spread inside 😭 I thought I was losing my mind. Called him immediately & found out he was a millionaire 😖 https://t.co/Rz94HwzQ1A— ✨Kay Amanda✨ (@kapital_kay_) October 14, 2023
16.
We lived together in university for completing his second year his dad left a Porsche outside our house with a bow on it and he said “nah give it to my little brother I like my bmw” and I watched from the window as some random guy in a suit came and picked up the car??? https://t.co/a0MKfeZLm2— YxngRick (@bruvaweeb) October 14, 2023
17.
Lmao. So we were chillin at her house one day and I asked when dinner would be ready. She said “lemme ask the chef” I’m thinking this her mom. Naw. They actually had a full time chef. https://t.co/3yi1CB4kGj— Kay 🍯 (@Kayla_SaidIt) October 15, 2023
18.
There was one day all of the truck drivers went on strike. Supermarkets were running low on food, gas stations ran out of gas. Lowkey apocalyptic.— .mandy. (@MandyAllstar) October 15, 2023
My friend said that it was moments like this that was happy her family had their own gas station. https://t.co/ESj5pplAIw
19.
We were really young so we didn’t really think about money like that but I remember we were playing a game and we were pretending to be rich girls (lol well I was pretending) but her mom ran in and said “YOU NEVER EVER say we are rich to anyone ever again in your life” https://t.co/QLoQAfYMjB— ling (@NalediSekoto) October 15, 2023
20.
We went for lunch (group of 10), we ate and drank. We said our goodbyes and left. I asked about the bill and “argh it’s sorted”🥹 https://t.co/VF43YI88k1— Ayo's Eyebrows (@Xcar1er) October 14, 2023
21.
We used to work at a fast food joint and one day, on his day off, a bunch of limos pulled up looking for him and come to find out his father was a KING! Mind blown!🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/mrTnMwJif5— Boots DeVille (@Skdamc) October 14, 2023
22.
They got a hotel in the middle of the night while it was raining but the manager refused to give them the suite they booked. She went to a payphone outside to complain to her husband. When she returned , the owner welcomed. They had bought the hotel. https://t.co/RbJ8o1dEOJ— ᴅᴇᴊɪ 🔺🌍 (@dejiimole) October 13, 2023
23.
He worked at this fast food restaurant my dad owned. He lived in this really beat down apartment with his bff, they said they came to America for a “better life.” One day his parents came to my parents house looking for him, turns out he was the Prince of Zamunda. https://t.co/BsQu9safLd— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 15, 2023
24. And finally...
Me & my twin sister used to always kick it with her at the skating ring every weekend, but for some reason I never went to her house. One day I’m hangin on the block and I see her pull up in a BMW and overhear her arguin with her man. He said somethin about her havin a butler and… https://t.co/qBeUNXmrOG— the name is Jaz (@DamnJazAgain) October 14, 2023