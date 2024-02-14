18 Valentine's Day Disasters That Are So Bad, They'll Make You Grateful That You're Single This Year

9. "A few years back, my then-girlfriend (now soon to be ex-wife) lost her job at her daycare due to a technicality. She had never applied for unemployment, so I helped her set up her file and gave her pointers on how to register with a few temp agencies, as she had professed that she wanted to do something different. My suggestion was try a few gigs and don't worry I got you, I'll take care of bills. We had only been together for awhile (less than a year), but I had not finalized my divorce, and I guess she was getting impatient. Fast-forward to Valentine's Day; my company had implemented a direct deposit only at work, and I had just changed over. I had been used to getting my check early, but because of the direct deposit, I now got it on Friday. I went home to explain that I would have to wait until Friday to take her to dinner, get the special gifts, etc."

"When I walk in the house and explain this to her, she says it's okay, and she didn't want to go out with me anyway. She then let me know that she did not want to have a child together (this was something she had been adamant about previously). She then proceeded to tell me that she had been spending time with her 'childhood friend,' and that they had connected. Come to find out, while I was busting my ass at work every day, taking on some temp work on the weekends, she had basically been going on day dates with him and had not concerned herself with anything else. Worst Valentine's Day ever."

—Anonymous