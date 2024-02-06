It's almost Valentine's Day, ya'll! We all know it's supposed to be a day full of love, but sometimes things can go way, way wrong.
If you've ever personally experienced or witnessed a Valentine's Day disaster, we want to hear about it.
For example, maybe you're a waiter and you've witnessed a couple's big, dramatic breakup at a Valentine's Day dinner. Like, to the point where she threw an engagement ring AT him and stormed out.
Or maybe, you were unexpectedly proposed to on Valentine's Day, and the whole thing went south after the $10,000 ring got lost.
Or maybe, you wanted to surprise your valentine with sweet treats, but accidentally gave them something they were severely allergic to:
