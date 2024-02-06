Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

If You've Ever Experienced A Valentine's Day Disaster, We Want To Know What Happened

Spill the details.

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

It's almost Valentine's Day, ya'll! We all know it's supposed to be a day full of love, but sometimes things can go way, way wrong.

Closeup of Gregory Eddie from &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
ABC / Via giphy.com

If you've ever personally experienced or witnessed a Valentine's Day disaster, we want to hear about it.

For example, maybe you're a waiter and you've witnessed a couple's big, dramatic breakup at a Valentine's Day dinner. Like, to the point where she threw an engagement ring AT him and stormed out.

Closeup of a person looking shocked
Prime Video / Via giphy.com

Or maybe, you were unexpectedly proposed to on Valentine's Day, and the whole thing went south after the $10,000 ring got lost.

a person holding out an engagement ring in a box
Hulu / Via giphy.com

Or maybe, you wanted to surprise your valentine with sweet treats, but accidentally gave them something they were severely allergic to:

A woman holding up a heart-shaped box with tacos inside
Netflix / Via giphy.com

Whatever your story is, we want to hear about it. Leave your comment below, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, just fill out this Google form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.