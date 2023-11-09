Skip To Content
    The 22 Funniest Tweets About The End Of The SAG-AFTRA Strike That Are Making My Face Hurt From Laughing

    "The strike just ended, but for some actors, it’s just another Wednesday."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    RIP to the SAG-AFTRA strike! One of the "longest strikes in Hollywood's history" ended at midnight last night after months of negotiation between the actors union and Hollywood studios. One SAG-AFTRA union member said: "We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers." Hooray!

    @PopCrave

    Now that we've made it through the long, long winter, people are very excited for their favorite shows, movies, and celebrities to return to their screens, and they posted some hilarious tweets to celebrate, so let's get into the funniest ones:

    1.

    @whyrev

    2.

    VARIETY / @heyjaeee

    3.

    Hulu / @Goldxn_Violin

    4.

    Hulu / @filmsbyzoe

    5.

    @ScottieBeam

    6.

    @nbcsnl via IG / VH1 / @TomZohar

    7.

    Universal Studios / @thefilmdrunk

    8.

    ET / @ExquisiteWill

    9.

    Hulu / @alltheestars / @wumbooty

    10.

    NBC / @natalie_allison / @Annie_Wu_22

    11.

    @PopCrave / Prime Video / @tonypraysick

    12.

    @paulswhtn

    13.

    @lakeithstanfield3 via IG / @ilyclemmie / Via instagram.com

    14.

    Disney / @heyjaeee

    15.

    Hulu / @FilmUpdates / @thefilmdrunk

    16.

    @WrittenbyHanna

    17.

    @Variety / @laurenforu

    18.

    @talleyberrybaby

    19.

    @cursedhive

    20.

    @TheBaddestMitch

    21.

    @itszaeok

    22. And finally...

    FIFATV / @conradsconklin