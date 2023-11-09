The 22 Funniest Tweets About The End Of The SAG-AFTRA Strike That Are Making My Face Hurt From Laughing
"The strike just ended, but for some actors, it’s just another Wednesday."
RIP to the SAG-AFTRA strike! One of the "longest strikes in Hollywood's history" ended at midnight last night after months of negotiation between the actors union and Hollywood studios. One SAG-AFTRA union member said: "We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers." Hooray!
BREAKING: SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with studios, ending the actors strike. pic.twitter.com/UDdjXpUNJa— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2023
Now that we've made it through the long, long winter, people are very excited for their favorite shows, movies, and celebrities to return to their screens, and they posted some hilarious tweets to celebrate, so let's get into the funniest ones:
2.
The strike is over!!! Alright people pic.twitter.com/8u1TczDpZu— 💫 (@heyjaeee) November 9, 2023
3.
I NEED 50 BUZZFEED PUPPIES, 18 ACTORS ON ACTORS, 73 HOT ONES, 30 LIE DETECTOR TESTS, 15 TRYING UK SNACKS AND I NEED THEM NOW pic.twitter.com/nHAGr3JfrR— Jo🌺🎬 (@Goldxn_Violin) November 9, 2023
4.
snl writers clocking in tomorrow to rewrite all their sketches to include wonka/dune promo— zoë begins 🌸 (@filmsbyzoe) November 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Cb4YWy4c4e
5.
LETS OPEN THESE SCHOOL DOORS BABY ITS TIME!!!! @AbbottElemABC .. GRAB ONE OF YOUR CARDIGANS AND LETS GOOOOO @quintabrunson— Deets (@ScottieBeam) November 9, 2023
6.
His new monologue now that the strike is over: https://t.co/2WK3MufozI pic.twitter.com/oFKSTHLyZl— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 9, 2023
7.
Cillian Murphy realizing he’s gonna have to go on the awards campaign now https://t.co/xNvlOgxfrR pic.twitter.com/6rZbRi9HAy— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) November 9, 2023
8.
He’s trying to remember where he put his apron https://t.co/HuNb7oQB58— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) November 9, 2023
9.
the buzzfeed puppies: https://t.co/B2erSbQF4s pic.twitter.com/bdHwyPimvr— cheye ⚓️ (@wumbooty) November 9, 2023
10.
someone said the SAG strike ended💀 https://t.co/kcSZbA89Ab— Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) November 9, 2023
11.
the cast of euphoria being forced to do a season three pic.twitter.com/EGiYPq3zxK https://t.co/K1xQGiFN3G— toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) November 9, 2023
12.
twelve hundred things probably getting announced tomorrow now good god— paul (@paulswhtn) November 9, 2023
13.
BRING THE STRIKE BACK pic.twitter.com/UDyjkltYz4— clementine (@ilyclemmie) November 9, 2023
14.
Ariana Grande waking up and seeing she has to finish wicked and get her ass in the studio and release music pic.twitter.com/ocLKscYddr— 💫 (@heyjaeee) November 9, 2023
15.
Warner Bros waking up Timothée Chalamet to promote Wonka https://t.co/KKXNpGk5xL pic.twitter.com/D1B1DcYLu7— The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) November 9, 2023
16.
I need the teachers of Abbot Elementary to report to class now— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) November 9, 2023
17.
Jason derulo has fallen down the steps on the variety cover https://t.co/rfQcaFy46Y— Lauren :) (@laurenforu) November 9, 2023
18.
NOW START THE COLOR PURPLE PRESS TOUR. HALLE IF YOU HAVENT HAD THE BABY, HAVE IT NOW, IF YOU HAVE HAD IT, CALL A SITTER. TARAJI, DUST OFF YOUR ANGLED BOB WIG. LETS GO.— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) November 9, 2023
19.
the strike just ended but for some actors it’s just another wednesday— tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) November 9, 2023
20.
Strike over. Y’all hiring?????? pic.twitter.com/M0b3nZgLj0— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) November 9, 2023
22. And finally...
I SURVIVED THE WRITERS AND ACTORS STRIKE WHEN TV IS MY ENTIRE PERSONALITY pic.twitter.com/C9mao8R8QE— brooke (@conradsconklin) November 9, 2023