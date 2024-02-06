Celebrating a friend's birthday with a fancy dinner is a popular tradition, but with rising prices, the commitment to attend every friend's celebration is becoming financially impossible for a lot of people.
"For his birthday, [my friend] chose a restaurant where the cheapest entrée was $41, so I didn't go and now he's mad at me," Sean explained at the start of the video.
"The reason I decided not to go was because the plan was dinner and then going out, and the place he chose to go out already had a $35 ticket and I am a little bit broke as it is, so I'm like, I'll just skip the dinner, and then go out," Sean explained.
"But when I met them out after dinner, it was clear that the vibe was a little bit off, and a mutual friend was like, 'Yeah, he was talking shit, and kind of mad that you didn't go,'" Sean explained.
"I'm not really looking to spend the equivalent of a week of grocery money on a single night out," Sean said.
Well, it turns out that people are pretty divided on this topic. One user commented: "I feel like you have all year to save up for your friends birthday no excuses."
Agreeing, another user wrote: "If you can't spend $100 a year to celebrate your friend , are you even a friend?"
This user pointed out that Sean's friend should've been more understanding, writing: "It's his bday so he doesn't need to change plans but also u don't need to go if you're tight on money. He should understand at least."
"Friends who make you feel bad for being tight on money are not your friends period," this user wrote.
One user shared their experience being left with an expensive bill after attending a birthday dinner: "I was stuck with a $300 + bill on someone's birthday. Made me sickkkkk. I'm never doing that again ! I couldn't even eat."
And finally, this user wrote: "I'm sorry but if you have working class friends and are expecting them to join expensive dinners and trips, something is wrong with you."
