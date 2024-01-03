Skip To Content
    Reactions To "The Color Purple" Are Going Viral, So Here Are The Best Tweets To Sum Up How People Really Feel

    "Just remembered the lady in my screening of The Color Purple, who loudly said, 'That’s not what this movie is about!' during the kissing scene, and the other person who shouted, 'It’s in the book!'"

    Michaela Bramwell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 🚨 🚨 Warning: Major spoilers for The Color Purple ahead.🚨 🚨 🚨

    The Color Purple movie had the "second biggest Christmas day opening of all time," bringing in $18 million domestically, according to Variety.

    Taraji P. Henson exiting a car in a scene from &quot;The Color Purple&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    The star-studded cast — including American Idol winner Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, and Halle Bailey — is being praised for both their musical and acting performances in the film. Fantasia has even received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as "Celie."

    Fantasia singing and dancing in &quot;The Color Purple&quot;
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    Let's check out some of the best online reactions to The Color Purple:

    &quot;The Color Purple&quot; scene of a young Celie and a young Nettie sitting in a tree
    Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    1. Former President Obama called it one of his "favorite movies of the year."

    Twitter: @BarackObama

    2.

    FOX / @wreid

    3.

    @theashleyray

    4.

    @MayaMireille / Disney+ / Via giphy.com

    5.

    @deoncole

    6.

    Twitter: @DudeSkipper / Via giphy.com

    7.

    Now This / @jacob_bellevue

    8.

    CBS / @NicsGroove

    9.

    @sta_schemin / Via Twitter: @sta_schemin
    Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @sta_schemin

    10.

    @xoxomimiiiii / @_shawtyriri

    11.

    @xoxomimiiiii / @LaRonHines

    12.

    @JaylenTheGOAT

    13.

    BET / @KirkWrites79 / Via youtube.com

    14.

    Warner Bros / @SamAmittai

    What was your reaction to The Color Purple movie?