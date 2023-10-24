14 Catfishing Victims Shared The Wildest Stories Of How They Were Bamboozled

4. "I met a guy through Hinge at the height of COVID. He was a total catch, so we started talking and I immediately felt an incredible connection. Obviously, I wanted to meet in person, but he was in another country, and because of flight restrictions, he couldn’t travel. One day, he started sharing his thoughts on cryptocurrency, I have no clue about those things, but I’m always willing to listen to someone who's passionate about something. He insisted that it would be a good moment to start investing, and he described in detail all the steps for me to follow, but I was very hesitant."

"He finally convinced me by saying that I could invest just a small amount until I felt more comfortable, and stupid me did it. At first, it went really well, I could almost immediately see my initial investment doubled, so I put a little bit more and then asked him about retrieving the money. He waited way too long to reply, but answered in the end. It was quite complicated, but I managed to receive my money back. Since I had proved to myself that it was all good, I decided to invest a big part of my savings. That’s when things really went south. One morning, I woke up with a notification from the cryptosystem informing me that there was unusual movement in my account and that they had blocked my money for safety. If I wanted to retrieve it, I would have to pay the same amount that was blocked. I immediately contacted the guy and asked for help. He was extremely kind and said he would solve it, so I gave him my credentials so he could retrieve the money for me and he confirmed that I needed to pay first. I refused and blamed him for putting me in this situation, and he started to laugh and insult me for being so stupid. That’s when I realized that I was being scammed from the beginning. I Googled the name of the cryptocurrency app with keywords like Hinge and scam and bam! At least four more people were also victim of this sick bastard. I lost a lot of money, not to mention my dignity."

—Anonymous