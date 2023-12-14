Browse links
"Leave the World Behind is a very strange film for a former United States president to have a producing credit on, I'll say that."
I just finished Leave The World Behind. What kind of fucking ending! pic.twitter.com/3WDzpIckvv— America is a hot ass mess (@juhlissuhh) December 10, 2023
Rosie in Leave the World Behind pic.twitter.com/onAD5lF88b— mya ✨🧘🏾♀️ (@xxmyaxx_) December 10, 2023
You can tell The Obamas were involved with Leave The World Behind because some of those song choices had me like. 😏#LeaveTheWorldBehind #Netflix pic.twitter.com/c5R9GAbCC4— Hyrule 🇳🇬 ✊🏾 (@AkiraTwin) December 9, 2023
julia roberts is such a fucking mood in leave the world behind pic.twitter.com/ss2FonBSd6— vortex (@firevvalkwme) December 9, 2023
Just watched Leave The World Behind and found out it was produced by the Obamas…. pic.twitter.com/YPG7kZEJcU— Ash (@Ashley_Glovna) December 9, 2023
Leave the world behind was a very stressful movie pic.twitter.com/j90aslFbb8— Heteronormative Hypothermia Cxnt (@sidemanthoughts) December 9, 2023
Me while watching Leave the World Behind on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5rJSe4pDGb— Don Thomas?! (@Don_Thomas_) December 9, 2023
Ofcourse this kind of thing is in woke Netflix and ofcourse its by the obamas. Not surprised at all. Btw how is racism against white acceptable?— Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) December 11, 2023
Really sophisticated information warfare. Netflix produced "Leave the World Behind" is about self driven cars going rogue - but specifically shows Teslas......— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) December 12, 2023
The "system" is now going after Elon https://t.co/CN8X1Gg0CE
LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND is a very strange film for a former united states president to have a producing credit on, i’ll say that lol— jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) December 10, 2023
The movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ is definitely a message to what’s happening and what’s to come. It’s very much in line with what we’ve been saying for years: Stock up on none perishables and water. Also, the fact that the Obamas are exec prod’ers is making my dog ears go up 👀— I KEEP MY PLANTS WATERED (@KeSpeaksLife) December 9, 2023