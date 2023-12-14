Skip To Content
Netflix's "Leave The World Behind" — Which Was Produced By The Obamas — Is Stirring Up Controversy

"Leave the World Behind is a very strange film for a former United States president to have a producing credit on, I'll say that."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

🚨 🚨 🚨 Warning, Major spoilers for Leave the World Behind ahead.🚨 🚨 🚨

Leave the World Behind is currently the #1 movie on Netflix, and it's causing some controversy for its scarily realistic subject matter. The movie tells the stories of two families fighting to survive a cyber attack on America, and seemingly the end of the world.

Julia Roberts drives with three passengers, including Ethan Hawke in a scene from Leave the world behind
Netflix

People online have had ranging reactions to the movie, from calling it a "masterpiece" to arguing that it's too "woke." But first, let's take a look at some funny reactions:

1.

&quot;The Kid watching Friends on her tablet in Leave the World Behind is going to have her mind blown when Julia Roberts shows up&quot;
@MainstreamMatt / Via Twitter: @MainstreamMatt
Julia Roberts in &quot;Friends&quot; and &quot;Leave the World Behind&quot;
Hulu / Netflix

2.

BET / @juhlissuhh

3.

Nickelodeon / @xxmyaxx_

4.

BET / @AkiraTwin / Via giphy.com

5.

Netflix / @firevvalkwme

6.

HBO / @Ashley_Glovna

7.

Twitter: @sidemanthoughts

8.

Twitter: @Don_Thomas_ / Via giphy.com

Aside from the jokes, many conservative viewers are not happy with the film, calling it "woke" and arguing that it "targets" white people because of a line said by a Black character, who warns against trusting white people if the "world falls apart."

9.

Netflix / @charliekirk11 / @rizzmatism

10. Other viewers argue that the use of rogue Tesla cars is the "system" targeting Elon Musk:

Netflix / @sanjeevsanyal

11. Another user points out what many have expressed, which is how unsettling it is that a former US president helped produce a film about the foreign dismantling of the US government.

Twitter: @judysquirrels

12. Agreeing, a user expressed their belief that the movie was a warning:

Twitter: @KeSpeaksLife

How do you feel about Leave the World Behind?