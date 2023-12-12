5 Scenes From Netflix’s "Leave The World Behind" That Had My Heart Literally Beating Out Of My Chest

🚨 🚨 🚨 Warning, Major spoilers for Leave the World Behind ahead.🚨 🚨 🚨
So recently I was doing my typical scroll through Netflix when I stumbled upon a new movie called Leave The World Behind, about two families fighting to survive a cyberattack on America. The movie is a scarily modern look into what the "end of the world" could look like in the near future.
Of course, before diving in, I had to check what people were saying online to see if it was worth the next two hours of my life.
The movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ is definitely a message to what’s happening and what’s to come. It’s very much in line with what we’ve been saying for years: Stock up on none perishables and water. Also, the fact that the Obamas are exec prod’ers is making my dog ears go up 👀
Some people loved it, others hated it, and many were fully creeped out. There was so much discourse about this movie —including that the Obamas were executive producers— that I knew, I had to watch for myself.
And let's just say, this movie was pretty unsettling because of how realistic the storyline was. So, I decided to rank the top five creepiest scenes from the film:
1.Coming in at #1, this scene was the most intense of the entire movie, so hats off to the actress that played the terrified woman on the road. Her desperate screams for help in Spanish were heartbreaking to hear, making this the first moment that Clay believed that something truly sinister was taking place.
2.Coming in at #2 was the Tesla scene. This was so terrifying for many reasons. (Also, Clay would have 100% have gotten the entire family killed trying to flag down that car, he was so clueless). Not only were the speeding self-driving cars a physical danger to the characters, but they were also strategically programmed to prevent them from escaping by blocking all of the roads.
This eerie crane shot of the roads and bridge filled with thousands of totaled Tesla's was a realization for the audience that these characters were not going to be able to choose "flight" and escape Long Island, but would have to fight for their survival.
My heart was racing at this scene! This moment of Amanda dodging all of the oncoming cars made the movie feel so different from any other "end of the world" film because the characters were fighting against an invisible "bad guy." Like Amanda said: "There's no one in that car!"
3.Coming in at #3, was Archie pulling out his own teeth one by one after supposed radiation from the sirens made them loose.
After realizing that Archie was being physically affected by the sirens, the stakes were raised for everyone because they realized that there was no access to a doctor or hospital, and the same fate could happen to any of them.
4.Coming in at #4 was the scene where G.H. went to the beach where the boat had previously crashed into the shore to investigate and found a dead pilot lying on the sand.
At the last second, he put the pieces together in his mind and saw a plane flying straight towards him. (Still wondering why he waited so long to start running, AFTER seeing the plane, but that's movie character logic for you).
There was something so unsettling about the boats and planes crashing into one specific beach, almost as if the characters were being specifically targeted because remember, the self-driving vehicles were keeping them trapped on Long Island!
5.And finally, coming in at #5, was the scene where hundreds of deer surrounded Ruth at the shed in the woods. Though it was a scary sight, it almost felt like they were trying to warn her about danger, rather than hurt her.
When Amanda and Ruth started screaming at the deer, it was both funny and terrifying, as they both believed the deer was their enemy, when in fact, it was much worse.
One, honorable mention: when the survivalist told G.H. and Clay the quote that summed up to the entire movie: "Haven't you been picking up what's going on out there? We've all been deserted."
I want to know what scene had your heart racing? Let us know in the comments below.