    5 Scenes From Netflix’s "Leave The World Behind" That Had My Heart Literally Beating Out Of My Chest

    "There's no one in that car!"

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 🚨 🚨 Warning, Major spoilers for Leave the World Behind ahead.🚨 🚨 🚨

    So recently I was doing my typical scroll through Netflix when I stumbled upon a new movie called Leave The World Behind, about two families fighting to survive a cyberattack on America. The movie is a scarily modern look into what the "end of the world" could look like in the near future.

    Amanda and Ruth screaming outside of the shed
    Netflix

    Of course, before diving in, I had to check what people were saying online to see if it was worth the next two hours of my life.

    Twitter: @KeSpeaksLife

    Some people loved it, others hated it, and many were fully creeped out. There was so much discourse about this movie —including that the Obamas were executive producers— that I knew, I had to watch for myself.

    Twitter: @Ashley_Glovna

    And let's just say, this movie was pretty unsettling because of how realistic the storyline was. So, I decided to rank the top five creepiest scenes from the film:

    1. Coming in at #1, this scene was the most intense of the entire movie, so hats off to the actress that played the terrified woman on the road. Her desperate screams for help in Spanish were heartbreaking to hear, making this the first moment that Clay believed that something truly sinister was taking place.

    Woman creaming in Spanish and Clay staring at her and saying &quot;I don&#x27;t understand what you&#x27;re saying, I don&#x27;t speak Spanish...&quot;
    Netflix

    Clay's decision to drive away and leave the woman on the deserted road was a preview of what was to come for him later in the movie when the tables turned and he was the one desperately pleading for help for his own son.

    2. Coming in at #2 was the Tesla scene. This was so terrifying for many reasons. (Also, Clay would have 100% have gotten the entire family killed trying to flag down that car, he was so clueless). Not only were the speeding self-driving cars a physical danger to the characters, but they were also strategically programmed to prevent them from escaping by blocking all of the roads.

    a line of self-driving cards that crashed
    Netflix

    This eerie crane shot of the roads and bridge filled with thousands of totaled Tesla's was a realization for the audience that these characters were not going to be able to choose "flight" and escape Long Island, but would have to fight for their survival.

    a highway filled with crashed cars
    Netflix

    My heart was racing at this scene! This moment of Amanda dodging all of the oncoming cars made the movie feel so different from any other "end of the world" film because the characters were fighting against an invisible "bad guy." Like Amanda said: "There's no one in that car!"

    family speeding to avoid cars with quote &quot;There&#x27;s no one in that car!&quot;
    Netflix

    3. Coming in at #3, was Archie pulling out his own teeth one by one after supposed radiation from the sirens made them loose.

    Archie pulling out teeth
    Netflix

    This scene was so gross and the first time we truly saw the power of whoever was sending these attacks. I mean, using sirens to spread radiation that makes your teeth fall out? That's terrifying. 

    After realizing that Archie was being physically affected by the sirens, the stakes were raised for everyone because they realized that there was no access to a doctor or hospital, and the same fate could happen to any of them.

    Archie holding bloody teeth with quote &quot;What the fuck, are those your teeth?&quot;
    Netflix

    4. Coming in at #4 was the scene where G.H. went to the beach where the boat had previously crashed into the shore to investigate and found a dead pilot lying on the sand.

    dead pilot
    Netflix

    At the last second, he put the pieces together in his mind and saw a plane flying straight towards him. (Still wondering why he waited so long to start running, AFTER seeing the plane, but that's movie character logic for you).

    G.H. staring at the sky and running from a plane heading right towards him
    Netflix

    Imagine a whole plane flying directly towards you, like run, faster!

    There was something so unsettling about the boats and planes crashing into one specific beach, almost as if the characters were being specifically targeted because remember, the self-driving vehicles were keeping them trapped on Long Island!

    large explosion behind G.H. running away
    Netflix

    The fact that G.H. wasn't physically injured by the plane crashing was relieving, but his realization that whoever was behind this was not going to stop hijacking vehicles was scarier than any injury.

    5. And finally, coming in at #5, was the scene where hundreds of deer surrounded Ruth at the shed in the woods. Though it was a scary sight, it almost felt like they were trying to warn her about danger, rather than hurt her.

    hundreds of dears circling around Ruth
    Netflix

    It's a fact that animals group to increase their chance of survival, so it's clear that the deer had a better understanding of the danger that everybody was in. 

    When Amanda and Ruth started screaming at the deer, it was both funny and terrifying, as they both believed the deer was their enemy, when in fact, it was much worse.

    Amanda and Ruth screaming in front of the shed
    Netflix

    One, honorable mention: when the survivalist told G.H. and Clay the quote that summed up to the entire movie: "Haven't you been picking up what's going on out there? We've all been deserted."

    The contractor survivalist with quote: &quot;Haven&#x27;t you been picking up whats going on out there? We&#x27;ve all been deserted.&quot;
    Netflix

    I want to know what scene had your heart racing? Let us know in the comments below.

    New York being bombed
    Netflix