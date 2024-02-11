22 People Shared Their Funniest Childhood Memories, And They're Hilariously Chaotic

12.

"When at a doctor's appointment circa age 4, the nurse asked me if I needed to 'go' at the beginning of the appointment. I knew that 'go' in this situation meant go to the bathroom, and I replied no, I did not. At the end of the visit, I announced that I did indeed have to 'go' now. I was sent, alone, into the bathroom with a specimen container with the instructions to 'go' into the container. When inside, I wondered something: I had to pee and poo, so I was unclear on what they wanted. However, being a self-assured little tyke, I realized with great confidence that they could not POSSIBLY get any use out of some pee, so I decided right then and there to take a dump in this tiny jar."