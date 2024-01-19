Everyone's Childhood Was A Little Chaotic, But These 21 Childhood Memories Will Have You Choking Up Laughter
"I didn't want to wash the sink, so I spray painted it white."
Everyone has a childhood memory that makes them laugh and slightly cringe as an adult. Whether it be packing a suitcase to run away at the slightest inconvenience, or getting creative to get out of chores.
Well recently, a Twitter user that goes by @itzwahalalaura asked people to share their funniest child experience.
Okay next topic. Everyone post your funniest childhood experience.— Laura 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@itzwahalalaura) January 14, 2024
The responses have been hilariously chaotic, so here are the best ones:
1.
i was like 8 years old and my aunt was having a yard sale. she had to run inside so she left me in charge thinking no one would come but someone came and asked about the elliptical. sold that bad boy for $5😂 my aunt & my mom came back and was in disbelief. that person got a DEAL https://t.co/27IQIeCX5n pic.twitter.com/rovDZwZvql— christina. (@lavidatina) January 15, 2024
2.
i microwaved a muffin for 10 minutes and almost lit the apartment on fire and instead of turning it off when it started smoking i ran to my moms room and kept saying “sorry for what’s goin to happen” LMFAOOOOOOO https://t.co/euNkUnyvwW— ⭐️girl (@faytrain) January 14, 2024
3.
got grounded so I thought I’d wash the computer so my parents would be happy with me. washed it with water and soap.— Uzi (@ayeeuzi_) January 15, 2024
4.
Me, my twin, and 2 of my cousins had our arms deep in a big mud hole in Virginia while on vacation as kids. years later, we realized it was a septic tank, and it's was most likely poop we were playing in.— bookworm Laura 📚 (@Laura8759) January 15, 2024
5.
i was mad because i wanted a swimming pool,tired of playing in the sprinkler...so i threw all the trash in the yard n filled up the trash can wit water, was home chilling in the front yard, with a juice box like a boss!!!! 🤣🤣🤣— 𝔊𝔬𝔬𝔡𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔅.𝔉.𝔅 (@GwiTHaG974) January 15, 2024
7.
I didn’t wanna wash the sink so I spray painted it white. Maybe I was bad asf🤣 pic.twitter.com/AU4t1Clin1— Adrienne.✨ (@StreeteLovely) January 15, 2024
8.
my brother destroyed my barbie notebook, so i told the neighbor's dog to chase my brother on sight. he's an adult and still scared of dogs.— ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@ipomoeaglory) January 15, 2024
9.
Me and my cousins accidentally set the schoolyard (where my mother worked, next door to my granny house) on fire and in my panic I ran home to get a glass of water to put it out and spilled half of it running back and everyone looked at me like this LMFAOOO https://t.co/KJ0w89Gtkm pic.twitter.com/W13CPiLMYC— Scamela Anderson ™️ (@gladsome1saidit) January 15, 2024
10.
Probably the time I spent 3 hours mowing the lawn for my dad and was so proud to show him I did it while he was away for awhile and he was like nice next time turn on the blades 😭— 𝕝𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕤 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕤𝕖 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕥 ᐂ (@Reese_eeee) January 15, 2024
11.
I pooped my pant once when I was younger, they had to change my uniform, they didn’t have any boy clothe so they gave me a dress, my dad got to school very late to pick us from school and kept asking “where is Malik” I was standing in front of him in a dress. https://t.co/EKhfwJKs5n— . (@Azur_xx) January 15, 2024
12.
When I was 8ish, My parents bought me an antelope stuffed animal from the old Discovery Channel/Animal Planet store. My mom asked me what I wanted to name him. I thought and thought and thought and finally I yelled “HIS NAME IS HORNY” 😭— あきこ (@UdonNoodlz) January 15, 2024
13.
My mom would scare me by telling me something was goin pull my feet while I’m sleeping so one night I decided to just sleep with my legs behind my back like a fucking acrobat I would stretch them out here n there cus it hurt but snatch them right back up when I would remember 😭— 😹😹 (@funkdafiedP) January 15, 2024
14.
Locking myself in the bathroom, packing my dolls to leave at the slightest inconvenience and shaving my brows off completely. There’s more😭— Fatima (@msofallspices) January 15, 2024
15.
10-11yo. Called the police because I was bored at a family party and wanted to show off to a cousin that I knew how to call people on an old rotary phone. A few of my relatives weren't legal yet and thought the police were on their ass so I got grounded for a while lmao— 𝔹𝙧𝙖𝙙 🍞 𝙡𝙚𝙚 (@imCement) January 15, 2024
16.
Our church used to bring the kids up on stage to talk before Sunday school. They gave me the Mic one time and I told the whole church that we were poor and they needed to help us. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 my mom was NOT impressed 🤣— Blue LaSirène🔞🇭🇹🧜🏾♀️ (@MizzPatFussy) January 15, 2024
17.
My parents were teaching us to call 911 in case of emergency.— isadore noir👱🏾♀️🐦⬛ (@isadorenoir) January 15, 2024
So my mom pretended to pass out, and instead of picking up the phone I balled up my fists, and SCREAMED at the top of my lungs “NINE ONE ONEE, NINE ONE ONE” 😫
Whole house was laughing and I was like: https://t.co/n9swHZXoI7 pic.twitter.com/SoXELs23Un
18.
I woke up early one Saturday and watched cartoons with the Tupperware bin of Oreos. I only liked the icing, so I wanted to give others the option to just eat the cookies, so I scraped all the icing off with my teeth and put them back in the container. My step-dad was PISSED.— 𝕂ҼⅰԵⅰ™ (@DontBotherKeiti) January 15, 2024
19.
You know how when u get out the bath and you be cold I told my sister like since we use warm water and be cold when we get out ima put cold water in the bath and we’ll be hot when we get out sat in the tub and took a cold ass bath for nothing 😭😭😭😭— Zha 🌋 (@Zhanae_) January 15, 2024
20.
Remember the time when playing hide and seek, I thought hiding in the dryer was a genius move, until mom decided to throw in a load of laundry!!— positivity moon (@arrtnem) January 15, 2024
21.
My dad was yelling at me and my siblings for wasting dish soap. He yelled “you don’t even know how much this costs” my sister picked up the bottle and said “.99”? We all bust out laughing…AND GOT WHOOPED 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QKu2G8h7Vw— Watch #AskJenn (@JENNontheRocks_) January 15, 2024