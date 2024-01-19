Skip To Content
    Everyone's Childhood Was A Little Chaotic, But These 21 Childhood Memories Will Have You Choking Up Laughter

    "I didn't want to wash the sink, so I spray painted it white."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Everyone has a childhood memory that makes them laugh and slightly cringe as an adult. Whether it be packing a suitcase to run away at the slightest inconvenience, or getting creative to get out of chores.

    Kevin McCallister
    Hulu / Via giphy.com

    Well recently, a Twitter user that goes by @itzwahalalaura asked people to share their funniest child experience.

    Twitter: @itzwahalalaura

    The responses have been hilariously chaotic, so here are the best ones:

    1.

    FOX / @lavidatina

    2.

    @faytrain

    3.

    @ayeeuzi_

    4.

    @Laura8759

    5.

    @GwiTHaG974

    6.

    @brownbella18

    7.

    @StreeteLovely / Via giphy.com

    8.

    @ipomoeaglory

    9.

    @gladsome1saidit / Via giphy.com

    10.

    @Reese_eeee

    11.

    @Azur_xx

    12.

    @UdonNoodlz

    13.

    @funkdafiedP

    14.

    @msofallspices

    15.

    @imCement

    16.

    @MizzPatFussy

    17.

    @isadorenoir / Netflix

    18.

    @DontBotherKeiti

    19.

    @Zhanae_

    20.

    @arrtnem

    21.

    @JENNontheRocks_

    Now I'm curious — what's your funniest childhood memory that still makes you giggle today? Let us know in the comments. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, use this Google form. Your response may be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.