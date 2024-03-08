18 People Shared The Low Probability Events They've Experienced That Will Blow Your Mind

11. "I married in 1999. I have a sister who never wanted to get married. She’s been with the same guy since '96. Neither one of them celebrates any holiday or birthdays, so it made sense they wouldn’t marry. During the pandemic, they sold their house while they were living in a another country and my sister asked me to pack it and get it ready for the new owners. While packing their house I found their marriage certificate from seven years earlier!"

"I called her to tell her I knew about their marriage. She said she forgot all about it. She said, 'We married for the taxes. We will divorce if it’s more favorable economically for us—but will still be together.' I asked her: 'When is your wedding anniversary?' She said, 'I don’t know. I can’t remember.' I say, 'It’s the SAME as MINE!! You married on MY wedding anniversary and didn’t even tell me about it!' We still laugh about it."

