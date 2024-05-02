Hi everyone, my name is Michaela; I'm 25 and currently lead a double life as a BuzzFeed writer and politics nerd. Every month, I do a funny political tweet series roundup because we've got to find some humor in the chaos, am I right?
It's an understatement to say that the 2024 election year is unprecedented. With Americans so divided, I want to take a deeper dive into voters' minds and hear their honest views heading into the election.
I aim to highlight multiple groups of voters across the US to determine what issues matter most to them in this upcoming election AND who they ultimately plan to vote for.
So, if you're an adult 60 years or older, what political issues are most important to you in the upcoming presidential election?
Maybe your top issue is lowering the cost of healthcare because your insurance refuses to cover the expensive procedures you need.
Or, maybe you're worried about the effects of climate change we're witnessing, that will harm your grandchildren.
Maybe, you're on a fixed income, and inflation at the grocery store is eating up your budget.
Share what political issues matter most to you and why? Let us know via this Google form.
If you are reading this and are NOT an adult over 60, don't worry! New groups of voters will be requested weekly! Also, if you don't qualify for this round but know someone who'd like to participate, please send it to them!