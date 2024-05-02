  • Add Yours badge

Voters 60 And Older — Tell Us The Most Important Political Issue To You This Election Year

If you're 60 years or older, we want to hear from you!

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi everyone, my name is Michaela; I'm 25 and currently lead a double life as a BuzzFeed writer and politics nerd. Every month, I do a funny political tweet series roundup because we've got to find some humor in the chaos, am I right?

It's an understatement to say that the 2024 election year is unprecedented. With Americans so divided, I want to take a deeper dive into voters' minds and hear their honest views heading into the election.

Politicians tend to group specific demographics and assume they all think the same, but voters know that's not true! So, I've decided to try a little experiment with which I'll need YOUR help.

I aim to highlight multiple groups of voters across the US to determine what issues matter most to them in this upcoming election AND who they ultimately plan to vote for.

In this very first edition of the series, we will focus on the political mindset of senior voters, specifically those who are 60 and up. 

So, if you're an adult 60 years or older, what political issues are most important to you in the upcoming presidential election?

Maybe your top issue is lowering the cost of healthcare because your insurance refuses to cover the expensive procedures you need.

Or, maybe you're worried about the effects of climate change we're witnessing, that will harm your grandchildren.

Maybe, you're on a fixed income, and inflation at the grocery store is eating up your budget.

Share what political issues matter most to you and why? Let us know via this Google form.

If you are reading this and are NOT an adult over 60, don't worry! New groups of voters will be requested weekly! Also, if you don't qualify for this round but know someone who'd like to participate, please send it to them!