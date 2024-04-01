I Spent Way, Way, Too Much Time On The Internet Last Month, So Here Are The 26 Funniest Political Tweets I Could Find
"God, please take Jason Kelce's pain and give it to the Supreme Court."
March is officially complete, but the political humor from last month is unforgettable. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
Now, let's get into it:
1.
I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX— LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024
2.
Honestly the funniest thing he’s ever done besides fall off the bike https://t.co/MpDJfwSQ9w— comfy (@ihatethiskid) March 8, 2024
3.
when you’re in an argument and they’re low key making good points pic.twitter.com/lHvfiQA2rd— Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) March 8, 2024
4.
It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
5.
everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024
6.
Hahahaha okay, who did this? pic.twitter.com/rTjApSCb7o— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2024
7.
This is the kind of thing you say to someone at a bar that makes you realize in real time that you are now drunk https://t.co/hzGDIibZrL— Ash Diggs (@AshDiggs_) March 13, 2024
8.
This is so LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/AxDr1vcsEZ— Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) March 23, 2024
9.
this is the only country where shit like this goes on LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/fVTS49uRRR— brandon* (@brndxix) March 8, 2024
10.
Breaking: the Supreme Court ruled today in A 8-1 decision that you’re mid and have bad vibes. Alito dissenteded.— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 17, 2024
11.
Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024
12.
Most actors would kill for Katie Britt's range pic.twitter.com/SOX3KAZLle— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) March 8, 2024
13.
hell yeah nancy. tic tac toe, tickle me elmo, ticketmaster. just say whatever comes to mind queen https://t.co/VC9cbgYMmg— soul khan (@soulkhan) March 13, 2024
14.
Now that the government is in charge of sports betting, does that free up the mob to do like…high speed railway construction or universal healthcare?— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 21, 2024
15.
I knew Katie Britt sounded familiar…just needed the internet to add the Sarah McLachlan song from the ASPCA commercial over her 🤣💀…@JustVent6 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kYHVaL7mFb— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 8, 2024
16.
katie britt is delivering this state of the union response the way hallmark characters declare love in christmas movies— Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 8, 2024
17.
Mom and Dad at my college graduation when he hasn't paid child support since I was 3#SOTU #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/9QEYiY1EH7— Neil C (@RealNeilC) March 8, 2024
18.
STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q— The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024
19.
Nikki Haley finding out she won the DC primary pic.twitter.com/6GlgdjQUyl— Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) March 4, 2024
20.
god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court— sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024
21.
Can’t believe this is the last time I get to watch this https://t.co/1zpFjjdZch pic.twitter.com/Hu7egR4ZoA— Jay Zim (@jay_zimmer) March 14, 2024
22.
That entrance was fire lmao the Hall of Presidents in real time 💀 https://t.co/c0GGszW5ar— TimRyanFan 🇺🇸 (@TimRyanFan) March 29, 2024