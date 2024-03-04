Skip To Content
    26 Hilarious Political Tweets That Made Me Scream-Laugh Last Month

    "Instead of an election, let's just see who can draw a clock better."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    February is over, but the political humor from last month is alive and kicking. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:

    CNN / @ball_kn0wer

    Now, let's get into it:

    1.

    @jdebbiel

    2.

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / @DeepState_Shu2

    3.

    VH1 / @such_A_frknlady

    4.

    Fox News / @kaden53535

    5.

    NBC / @Tom_Smyth

    6.

    @adamcurtisbroll / @M1das_OW2

    7.

    CSPAN / @Logically_JC

    8.

    @simontabea / @cleavland reaper

    9.

    HBO / @Jenny_jenjenn

    10.

    @POTUS / @Jensen_McRae

    11.

    Disney+ / @MPLSKerrBear

    12.

    @Ty__Webb

    13.

    @bachelorabc / @TheBachBabes

    14.

    @sonyashea3 / @deuxmoi via IG

    15.

    @TrivWorks / @hilaryluros

    16.

    @funnybrad

    17.

    @nagy_minaj
    Text message jokes about Joe Biden hosting chats at Baskin Robbins, with the title &quot;Here&#x27;s the Scoop&quot; with Joe Biden
    @nagy_minaj / Via Twitter: @nagy_minaj

    18.

    @brandomonium

    19.

    @kenkippenstein

    20.

    @PhilipJFried

    21.

    HBO / @nagy_minaj

    22.

    @emrwilkins

    23.

    @sulkingtime
    &quot;Amy Klobuchar getting closer by the minute&quot;
    @sulkingtime / Via Twitter: @sulkingtime

    24.

    Tweet from a user wanting to be removed from a group chat, quoting a news tweet about Biden&#x27;s marriage
    @DailyMail / @JamesDGrambo / Via Twitter: @JamesDGrambo

    25.

    @keithboykin

    26.

    @RichardStaff

    Let us know which tweet was your favorite from February's political roundup in the comments below. Be sure to check out last month's political tweet roundup, and we'll see you back here next month!