26 Hilarious Political Tweets That Made Me Scream-Laugh Last Month
"Instead of an election, let's just see who can draw a clock better."
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
1.
at a high school and a student airplayed their iPad pic.twitter.com/4PT0IXDayt— Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) February 10, 2024
2.
Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8— SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024
3.
https://t.co/jVlQXpIH3M pic.twitter.com/BMua5VctvV— lil peanut 🥜 (@such_A_frknlady) February 22, 2024
4.
This is the funniest line from a politician pic.twitter.com/ekXxXE7H8P— Kaden (@kaden53535) February 26, 2024
5.
lady gaga and tony bennett promoting cheek to cheek: pic.twitter.com/CNkcV1MzlE— Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) February 27, 2024
6.
why’d he do an emote and then just stop moving 😭 https://t.co/XEgfIZAbWn— M1das (@M1das_OW2) February 14, 2024
7.
I’m not above finding this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zKG542SVBf— John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 27, 2024
8.
This the walk you do when you are catastrophically fucked up and trying to lock in https://t.co/WpMNsmfSAn— 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔞𝔤𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔰𝔱 𝔬𝔣 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔶 (@clevelandreaper) February 21, 2024
9.
Biden forgave more student loan debt and I didn’t get no woot woot on my phone! pic.twitter.com/PjEMTAILVU— Passenger Princess (@Jenny_jenjenn) February 21, 2024
10.
girl how is this at the top of your list https://t.co/mvEillQVBm— Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) February 5, 2024
11.
But they are both so old! pic.twitter.com/Th6CHOsdds— KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) February 13, 2024
12.
This is probably the best one I’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/IlhWvphzKQ— Ty Webb (@Ty___Webb) February 19, 2024
13.
Bringing Joey into the White House to look at a framed pic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg?— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 16, 2024
The devil works hard but the Biden Administration works harder 💀😂#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x4669Y9Art
14.
this screenshot unfortunately https://t.co/1OFIlkY9PO pic.twitter.com/FPYmOn2fcZ— sonya 💕 (@sonyashea3) February 18, 2024
15.
Dead. ☠️🤣 https://t.co/IdcIb2xabb— Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) February 27, 2024
16.
I need Nickelodeon to do a companion broadcast on election night. Patrick from SpongeBob explaining the electoral college and slime being dumped on the losing candidate during their concession speech— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 12, 2024
18.
If not free healthcare, maybe ad-supported healthcare. Like my doctor can stop in the middle of examining me and sing the Liberty Mutual jingle— A random Brandon (@brandomonium) February 7, 2024
19.
Instead of an election let’s just see who can draw a clock better— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 9, 2024
20.
Celebrating President's Day by not doing anything I promised I would— mike☺︎ (rizzly bear) (@PhilipJFried) February 20, 2024
21.
Nancy Pelosi watching Republicans fail to get a majority to impeach Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/pqD5cVArgr— Keith (@nagy_minaj) February 6, 2024
22.
Has anyone tried unplugging Congress and then plugging back in again?— Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) February 7, 2024
23.
just received the most threatening notification imaginable pic.twitter.com/FtiKUSBvQD— huffy (@sulkingtime) February 8, 2024
24.
25.
Fani Willis walked off the witness stand like Annalise Keating after slaying her opposing counsel in court.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 15, 2024
26.
[Barack Obama as a pair of Nike’s new MLB pants] uhhhhh let me be clear— Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) February 22, 2024