    33 Very, Very Funny Political Tweets From The Chaotic Month Of January

    "There's no free healthcare in this country, just a little red monster that asks if you're okay on Twitter."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, a lot happened in US politics last month, and honestly if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

    jimmy fallon covering a laugh
    NBC / Via giphy.com

    Republicans are beefing with Taylor Swift in fear of her potential endorsement of Joe Biden, Twitter is celebrating Ron DeSantis officially dropping out of the 2024 race, this year's Super Bowl game and Presidential race are being called "the matchups that no one wants," and Hillary Clinton gave her two cents on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snub.

    1.

    @Markfry809

    2.

    HBO / @MrEAnders

    3.

    HBO / @joeyhannum

    4.

    @weisselbergers

    5.

    Fox News / @cynicalzoomer
    According to BidyTarot.com, "The Five of Cups suggests you’re stuck in the past and can’t let go. Old wounds and bitter memories flood your mind as you think about what happened. You may blame yourself or believe you’re a victim of life’s circumstances."

    6.

    CNN / @HillaryClinton / @timjhogan

    7.

    @YesitsAlistair

    8.

    @JenResistedAGN

    9.

    @dxckiii / Via youtube.com

    10.

    @Brittymigs

    11.

    Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images / @acnewsitics

    12.

    @MollyJongFast

    13.

    @DougJBalloon

    14.

    FOX News / @Dread_Botlord

    15.

    @santiagomayer_

    16.

    @emiliepfrank

    17.

    TruTV / @RepBeccaB

    18.

    @elmo / @JaredEMoskowitz

    19.

    @NoahPasternak

    20.

    Paramount+ / @PryKnowsBall

    21.

    @JakeWallinger / @madisontayt_

    22.

    @kylegriffin1 / @VoteDarkBrandon

    23.

    @JuliusIrvington