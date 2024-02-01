33 Very, Very Funny Political Tweets From The Chaotic Month Of January
"There's no free healthcare in this country, just a little red monster that asks if you're okay on Twitter."
So, a lot happened in US politics last month, and honestly if we don't laugh, we'll cry.
Republicans are beefing with Taylor Swift in fear of her potential endorsement of Joe Biden, Twitter is celebrating Ron DeSantis officially dropping out of the 2024 race, this year's Super Bowl game and Presidential race are being called "the matchups that no one wants," and Hillary Clinton gave her two cents on Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snub.
1.
My lasting memory of Ron DeSantis….😂 pic.twitter.com/KNAjNX25f9— Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) January 22, 2024
2.
Ron DeSantis the minute he dropped out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/dQqmtjEp29— eric (@MrEAnders) January 22, 2024
3.
Republicans explaining why they hate Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/pnSqzXU9qm— Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) February 1, 2024
4.
I’m bad at math. Which is more? pic.twitter.com/gzPerj4DxZ— Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) January 30, 2024
5.
this is the best thing that's ever aired on the fox news channel pic.twitter.com/pkozxjdDvq— helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) January 3, 2024
6.
“Everyone is talking about Margot Robbie, I’m trying to get people to Mar-GO to the polls” https://t.co/coOtbx6DvE pic.twitter.com/lV8kRWVOKA— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 24, 2024
7.
Bernie Sanders should do a tweet about The Iron Claw getting snubbed, something for the fellas— Alistair Ryder (@YesitsAlistair) January 24, 2024
8.
I posted a close-up of Trump’s neck and X labeled it as containing adult content! LMAO! pic.twitter.com/ZgzQFQj9dH— Jen (@JenResistedAGN) January 27, 2024
9.
I quote this atleast 8 times a day……………. pic.twitter.com/ixRPeXacvw— ducki 🏳️⚧️ (@dxckiii) January 15, 2024
10.
no free healthcare in this country, just a little red monster who asks you if you’re okay on twitter— limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) January 31, 2024
11.
Meanwhile, in New York tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t7vHZtTsUB— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 27, 2024
12.
Excited for republicans to go to war with the most popular pop star in the world. Perhaps we should pause and remember what happened when Ron Desantis went to war with the beloved mouse— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 30, 2024
13.
Don't Say Tay— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 31, 2024
New Florida bill would forbid the mention of Taylor Swift in the state's high-school classrooms.
14.
Niners versus Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MovXKO9STd— (parody) 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖉 (@Dread_Botlord) January 29, 2024
15.
Ron DeSantis should be forced to carry his presidential campaign to term— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2024
16.
elections matter https://t.co/2Ctmadn2gn— emilie frank (@emiliepfrank) February 1, 2024
17.
https://t.co/PikufYNJdp pic.twitter.com/JoRlgjY4ul— Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) January 30, 2024
18.
Not well. I serve in Congress https://t.co/K0M3CkXMMo— Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 30, 2024
19.
Elmo is this guy bothering you https://t.co/9WYfmy8NJ8— frank zeppo (noah) (@NoahPasternak) January 31, 2024
20.
Nick Saban: *retired at age 72*— big virginia tech guy (@PryKnowsBall) January 11, 2024
Pete Carroll: *retired at age 72*
Congressmen at age 97:pic.twitter.com/arjRsSEQyu
21.
pic.twitter.com/gg6fiW4Hy4 https://t.co/HdTBxtiW4h— Jake (@JakeWallinger) January 24, 2024
22.
https://t.co/AyvcvhYsGi pic.twitter.com/M0v8AqeKAH— Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) January 21, 2024
23.
they should let Biden hit a dab pen then just send him out on stage and see what happens— horse powder (@JuliusIrvington) January 12, 2024