98% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline
"Just rewatched Love & Basketball, and that was definitely a horror movie."
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week (thank me later)!
1.
Me and your baby mother at work pic.twitter.com/OwDyOIaSEO— That One Pizza Pusher (@thatonechefguy) February 12, 2024
2.
A rabbit named Ja’Marcus got me HOWLING https://t.co/e3VeigtjYv— Low (@LowKeyUHTN) February 19, 2024
3.
FedEx just fired me.. I asked what I do, why they send this to my phone😒🤦♂️ like bra I tried to slow down. pic.twitter.com/4QJJUqDDgZ— Slimeskii😌 (@Chriseansrock) February 13, 2024
4.
It’s giving Puff from the Proud Family 😂 https://t.co/VDkXzQ4A1a— Hayley🌙 (@haylo_moon) February 14, 2024
5.
raven baxter at 7am on a monday morning at school pic.twitter.com/GUI8inyUJc— manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) February 19, 2024
6.
why everytime black ppl see some cute in Walmart they say “okay Walmart “ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Ty ☆ (@cuteasstyy) February 18, 2024
7.
my school so trifling omg pic.twitter.com/xX5RmCokr4— THT GIRL ᥫ᭡ (@someboujiegirl) February 13, 2024
8.
No way you rockin a turtle neck under a track suit— JP - The Wholesome Truth Teller (@jay_pea619) February 16, 2024
No way https://t.co/hgEJsfJcrY
9.
let’s table this for next month please https://t.co/Ho12lWawtl— HER 🖤 (@mssoulstice) February 16, 2024
10.
Chuck: "You know who was asking about you the other day?"— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2024
Draymond: 'Who?"
Chuck: "Nobody."
🤣
NBA All-Star Game ALTCAST on @TruTV and @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/Xyyu3Cubxz
11.
all my mixed people, today the last day you can celebrate Black History Month. Thank yall for coming out. 🥹🫶🏾— 🌱🐼 (@panduh__) February 14, 2024
12.
me seeing a bad bitch in target then going to the next aisle https://t.co/OTyygJ4SmA— slim (@sfmslim) February 14, 2024
13.
Another week ahead of us, I’m tired pic.twitter.com/wEpKHyjHBb— ✰ (@blkdior) February 19, 2024
14.
The cheese in the vent on that’s so raven: https://t.co/5vlLR6rM05— BUTTERFLEY3🦋 (@BUTTERFLEY3) February 19, 2024
15.
evil victoria monét: https://t.co/Rp5moSe9Eq— ali ☆ (@alisonlinee) February 19, 2024
16.
Kaepernick to the 49ers: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/m2iOdd777p— America’s Next Top Momma (@AnarchyHabitat) February 12, 2024
17.
18.
Sza asking Drake is he fuckin dumb with a straight face is hilarious LMAOOOO https://t.co/NQkEP5d0JP— Mamiana💋 (@mamatare1) February 15, 2024
19.
Chrisean? Idk, wtf https://t.co/FHZzq0qqFM— mc (@freebandzmcc) February 14, 2024
20.
I walked in Ruth Chris and shit look like the BET Awards.— 🥂 (@ComplexSeason) February 15, 2024
21.
Y’all I came to the African market & they close at 9. I started to walk inside & the man said “please be going… sleep is catching me.” & motioned for me to leave 😭— Why (@YungYinkv) February 14, 2024
22.
Beyoncé makes me proud to be from Texas and I ain’t even from Texas.— disruptor. 🤺 (@_epereza) February 12, 2024
23.
her hat keeps getting bigger every time i see this picture pic.twitter.com/whBovl0nrz— char ✭ (@voguingbey) February 12, 2024
24.
just rewatched love and basketball & yeah that was definitely a horror movie— *෴* (@leanwdafanta) February 12, 2024