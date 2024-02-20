Skip To Content
    98% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline

    "Just rewatched Love & Basketball, and that was definitely a horror movie."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week (thank me later)!

    1.

    @thatonechefguy

    2.

    @youLOVEtani / @LowKeyUHTN

    3.

    @Chrisseansrock

    4.

    @3mani01 / @haylo_moon

    5.

    Monica Schipper / Getty Images / @mpmemequeen

    6.

    @cuteasstyy

    7.

    @someboujiegirl

    8.

    @jay_pea619 / @stephenasmith

    9.

    @ADayInLondon94 / @mssoulstice

    10.

    MAX / @BleacherReport

    11.

    @panduh__

    12.

    CBS / @iDefineEGO / @sfmslim

    13.

    @blkdior

    14.

    @BUTTERFLEY3

    15.

    @dawnsvinyl / @alisonlinee

    16.

    MAX / @AnarchyHabitat

    17.

    Tweet criticizing Kelly Rowland&#x27;s reported departure from NBC&#x27;s &#x27;Today&#x27; show over an unsatisfactory dressing room
    @Complex / @TheLexGabrielle / Via Twitter: @TheLexGabrielle

    18.

    Republic Records / @PARTYWGUCCI / @mamatare1 / Via youtube.com

    19.

    @freebandzmcc / @_Ayoncee

    20.

    @ComplexSeason

    21.

    @YungYinkv

    22.

    @_epereza

    23.

    CBS / @voguingbey

    24.

    @leanwdafanta

    Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.