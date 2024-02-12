Skip To Content
Black Twitter Was The Funniest It's Ever Been This Week, And Here Are 24 Tweets To Prove It

"They know Black people love Reba, they know what they doing. Got me singing along with a single mom who works too hard and loves her kids and never stops."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so let's recap this week's best Black Twitter moments, starting off with the King of R&B himself:

CBS / @carlsumner93

1.

CBS / @ITSDJFLOW

2.

Comedy Central / @KingJosiah54

3.

@reba / @_AllEyezOnZee

4.

@spixcedt

5.

CNN / @slightwright

6.

@niccoyat

7.

@BornAKang / @gavinthomas2015

8.

@ChiefPunter / Via giphy.com

9.

@CocoJonesSOURCE / @theejayr

10.

@elmo / @GeauxSeeTheLady

11.

CBS / @_AWat_

12.

@STUNN4G1RL

13.

@jiggyjayy2

14.

@LasVegasLocally / @JuicegawdinPriv

15.

ESPN / @BeSmoove7

16.

ABC / @Hazoras_

17.

@TheBaddestMitch

18.

@genebhunter

19.

@thedoctormom

20.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / @_lukelukeluke

21.

ABC / @_melayela

22.

@herejonahgo / DIsney

23.

@Vince_Aries

24.

@YellaMoodRing

Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for more Black Twitter laughs.