Black Twitter Was The Funniest It's Ever Been This Week, And Here Are 24 Tweets To Prove It
"They know Black people love Reba, they know what they doing. Got me singing along with a single mom who works too hard and loves her kids and never stops."
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so let's recap this week's best Black Twitter moments, starting off with the King of R&B himself:
When you feel a spider crawling around your body #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vwp9Uvh8DP— Carl Sumner (@carlsumner93) February 12, 2024
1.
Your girl and her work husband pic.twitter.com/LHfE9iJi6x— DJ Flow (@ITSDJFLOW) February 12, 2024
2.
Usher after three songs pic.twitter.com/MP3fTSPrsp— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2024
3.
A SINGLE MOM WHO WORKS TWO JOBS TO PUT THAT SHIT ON!😮💨 https://t.co/vbqV9qKbti— THEEORANGE1️⃣.⚡️👑 (@_AllEyezOnZee) February 11, 2024
4.
took an edible and tried to paint sza’s sos cover ………………………………😭 pic.twitter.com/lEPsH5ie8X— Raheem ♊︎ (@spixcedt) February 9, 2024
5.
When Black people telling a story and then say “COME TO FIND OUT—“ pic.twitter.com/vGBwYEpLsD— x ♒︎ (@slightwright) February 10, 2024
6.
My wife tried to kill me. I’m just now getting out the hospital, but it’s black history month and I support her movement. https://t.co/BbnqchsXKU— Tim (@niccoyat) February 8, 2024
7.
What it mean if I see Bob Marley https://t.co/VKhe8L115i— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 6, 2024
8.
on a Teams meeting yesterday I said “let her cook” out loud after one of my colleagues (a lady) made a great point during a controversial argument and now I’ve been asked to see HR on Monday for sexism allegations ??? pic.twitter.com/qNBaHECSWt— Chief (@ChiefPunter) February 3, 2024
9.
A white mom and her two mixed kids https://t.co/8FWBnVDusd— Honey. (@theejayr) February 6, 2024
10.
elmo is definitely a Black child calling him Mr. Usher https://t.co/LyvJ7jUwKc— ⚜️LEX⚜️ (@GeauxSeeTheLady) February 11, 2024
12.
my godmom don’t play abt usher pic.twitter.com/rosCbwuQrX— $KY (@STUNN4G1RL) February 11, 2024
13.
They know black people love Reba, they know what they doing. Got me singing along with a single mom who works too hard and loves her kids and never stops😭😭😭— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) February 11, 2024
14.
A Super Bowl in Atlanta with this would set the black community back 100 years https://t.co/G9BRWl7quW— Maybe: Papi Women Neglecter vol 5 (@JuicegawdinPriv) February 12, 2024
15.
Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher pic.twitter.com/M5F3Y1HHZG— Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) February 12, 2024
16.
I screamed when she referred to the City Girls as the Towned Women #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/elpCOu07O7— Tarzan (@Hazoras_) February 9, 2024
17.
Loving v. Virginia https://t.co/x4C2f0RkE5— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) February 8, 2024
18.
FATHER STRETCH MY BANDS!!!!! https://t.co/f6LEDjbAvu— Aliené Superstar (@genebhunter) February 12, 2024
19.
Calling Usher’s fans the Usher Board is funny as hell, but we in here! 😂— LateNiteTip (@thedoctormom) February 10, 2024
20.
Y'all know that Grammy is going straight into the glass cabinet that no one can open 😭 https://t.co/HKv6mWb8MO— luke (@_lukelukeluke) February 5, 2024
21.
Me on March 29th: #ActII pic.twitter.com/eIyneZFY6Z— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) February 12, 2024
22.
Black History Month don’t play about us, we won. pic.twitter.com/JniKrlz3sA— Misha and Irish’s Newports (@herejonahgo) February 10, 2024
23.
Shannon Sharpe said he gone fill the void left by Wendy Williams and create a space for mess and chaos.— VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) February 7, 2024
24.
Don't make me defend a white man during our month. https://t.co/FeaEGbI2BU— Sunshine (@YellaMoodRing) February 6, 2024