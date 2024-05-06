    "The Men Are Rapping About Taking Ozempic And Getting Lipo, WE NEED MECHANICS," And 18 Other Hilarious Black Tweets From The Week

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! This weekend was Cinco de Mayo, but not everyone celebrated:

    I done cinco de lied… I been in this house all day 😂😂😂

    — MS Libra ♎️ (@t_sadiity) May 6, 2024
    @t_sadiity

    I've been scrolling through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy my timeline's hilarious chaos.

    2.

    native spanish speaker: You speak spanish?

    black people: Un poquito pic.twitter.com/cAMrvKfQyo

    — Mr. Starbox ⭐️ (@thedionmalone) April 30, 2024
    VH1 / @thedionmalone

    3.

    Girl it’s not that deep but ok pic.twitter.com/lrD18s5Ibl

    — 𝑻. 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 ᥫ᭡ 🌼 (@Locwittati) April 30, 2024
    @Locwittati

    4.

    Me eating:

    My white shirt: let me taste it. pic.twitter.com/B2ZWCsLH3Q

    — Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) April 29, 2024
    @mickeywon234

    5.

    My Homegirl done lost her mind 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pdUxpHn0nb

    — brax (@Topshelfbrax) April 29, 2024
    @Topshelfbrax

    6.

    The men are rapping about taking ozempic and getting lipo…WE NEED MECHANICS

    — Amari Symoné (@MarMarr08) May 4, 2024
    @MarMarr08

    7.

    The carpenter I called to fix my bathroom door locked himself inside for the past 20mins. I have been on noise canceling headphones playing FIFA and didn’t hear him banging and wailing 😂😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cWuLRfk0r4

    — Emotional Black Male 😓 (@talktojoshlucid) May 1, 2024
    ESPN / @talktojoshlucid

    8.

    Not watching Lifetime nomo all they do is hìt people in the head & take they baby😒

    — 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐎 … (@JaYunnaMonae) May 1, 2024
    @JaYunnaMonae

    9.

    Being an adult — I now realize I called my Momma way too many times while she was at work. pic.twitter.com/5zzleQ2hD1

    — IG-@MrWilliamMedina (@mrwilliammedina) May 1, 2024
    Netflix / @mrwilliammedina

    10.

    My Mama: "lookin just like yo damn daddy😒"

    Me sitting there tryna eat: pic.twitter.com/E9fpask1bS

    — Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) April 30, 2024
    Hulu / @Carolinas_942

    11.

    My coworker seen me putting on sunscreen and said “oh wow, I didn’t know you guys used that”. I’m gonna drop through the roof of the HR office like a SWAT raid.

    — /////// (@JMEZ__) May 1, 2024
    @JMEZ__

    12.

    Cinco de Mayo is for Tequila drinkers only ! You Henny drinkers wait til Juneteenth😭.

    — SiSi🤍✨🖇 (@Sisi0821) May 1, 2024
    @Sisi0821

    13.

    BET / @Tuchie___

    14.

    Crying at Jamie Foxx sayin that black people stopped accusing him of being a clone when they seen him back outside with ww 😭😂

    — 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) May 3, 2024
    @ESPNFrankie

    15.

    Just seen a TikTok of a man donating blood to get his girl a Chanel bag for her birthday, and someone commented “they gon have to drain you dry” LMAO 😭

    — Zhané Love 🫧 (@thezhanelove) May 5, 2024
    @thezhanelove

    16.

    I done forgave my own student loans …. They ain’t even gotta send me an email . 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DhwAvWM1FM

    — Quamain (@DTF_yo_ma) May 1, 2024
    VH1 / @DTF_yo_ma

    17.

    Jill Scott's step father. https://t.co/dnHxY5yq2u

    — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) May 1, 2024
    @jamesjonesesq / @S_U_Network

    18.

    Why I thought this was a Jazmine Halloween costume https://t.co/f9JdcuYb8e

    — ZEUS VIBES⚡️ (@Zeus_WorldWide) April 30, 2024
    @Zeus_WorldWide/

    19.

    Kendrick Lamar to Drake on Euphoria: pic.twitter.com/fF2cAHQrb9

    — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) April 30, 2024
    Hulu / @zakeekinlaw

    Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.