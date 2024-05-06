"The Men Are Rapping About Taking Ozempic And Getting Lipo, WE NEED MECHANICS," And 18 Other Hilarious Black Tweets From The Week
1. Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! This weekend was Cinco de Mayo, but not everyone celebrated:
I done cinco de lied… I been in this house all day 😂😂😂— MS Libra ♎️ (@t_sadiity) May 6, 2024
I've been scrolling through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy my timeline's hilarious chaos.
2.
native spanish speaker: You speak spanish?— Mr. Starbox ⭐️ (@thedionmalone) April 30, 2024
black people: Un poquito pic.twitter.com/cAMrvKfQyo
3.
Girl it’s not that deep but ok pic.twitter.com/lrD18s5Ibl— 𝑻. 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 ᥫ᭡ 🌼 (@Locwittati) April 30, 2024
4.
Me eating:— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) April 29, 2024
My white shirt: let me taste it. pic.twitter.com/B2ZWCsLH3Q
5.
My Homegirl done lost her mind 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pdUxpHn0nb— brax (@Topshelfbrax) April 29, 2024
6.
The men are rapping about taking ozempic and getting lipo…WE NEED MECHANICS— Amari Symoné (@MarMarr08) May 4, 2024
7.
The carpenter I called to fix my bathroom door locked himself inside for the past 20mins. I have been on noise canceling headphones playing FIFA and didn’t hear him banging and wailing 😂😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cWuLRfk0r4— Emotional Black Male 😓 (@talktojoshlucid) May 1, 2024
8.
Not watching Lifetime nomo all they do is hìt people in the head & take they baby😒— 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐎 … (@JaYunnaMonae) May 1, 2024
9.
Being an adult — I now realize I called my Momma way too many times while she was at work. pic.twitter.com/5zzleQ2hD1— IG-@MrWilliamMedina (@mrwilliammedina) May 1, 2024
10.
My Mama: "lookin just like yo damn daddy😒"— Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) April 30, 2024
Me sitting there tryna eat: pic.twitter.com/E9fpask1bS
11.
My coworker seen me putting on sunscreen and said “oh wow, I didn’t know you guys used that”. I’m gonna drop through the roof of the HR office like a SWAT raid.— /////// (@JMEZ__) May 1, 2024
12.
Cinco de Mayo is for Tequila drinkers only ! You Henny drinkers wait til Juneteenth😭.— SiSi🤍✨🖇 (@Sisi0821) May 1, 2024
13.
https://t.co/kLEDmjRQBR pic.twitter.com/QSSh673LH5— Lisa Squirtle (@Tuchie___) April 28, 2024
14.
Crying at Jamie Foxx sayin that black people stopped accusing him of being a clone when they seen him back outside with ww 😭😂— 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) May 3, 2024
15.
Just seen a TikTok of a man donating blood to get his girl a Chanel bag for her birthday, and someone commented “they gon have to drain you dry” LMAO 😭— Zhané Love 🫧 (@thezhanelove) May 5, 2024
16.
I done forgave my own student loans …. They ain’t even gotta send me an email . 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/DhwAvWM1FM— Quamain (@DTF_yo_ma) May 1, 2024
17.
Jill Scott's step father. https://t.co/dnHxY5yq2u— James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) May 1, 2024
18.
Why I thought this was a Jazmine Halloween costume https://t.co/f9JdcuYb8e— ZEUS VIBES⚡️ (@Zeus_WorldWide) April 30, 2024
19.
Kendrick Lamar to Drake on Euphoria: pic.twitter.com/fF2cAHQrb9— Zak (@zakeekinlaw) April 30, 2024