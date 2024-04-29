"Just Realized Y'all Skeletons Gon Have Veneers," And 25 Other Hilarious Black Tweets From The Past Week
"My homie broke up wit his side piece who be cooking us oxtails :("
Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! You know I've been scrolling through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy the hilariousness of my timeline.
1.
mannn my grandma know she need a new dish rag😒 got me over here washing dishes wit a thong😂 pic.twitter.com/yLF0aYEJ6L— 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐘☆𝐍 (@blackhautte) April 24, 2024
2.
Bitch eating Eugene Krabs https://t.co/EPejrtVktb— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) April 25, 2024
3.
Philly is NOT a real place 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E5Gw7utaT6— Mimi (@tamiahhM) April 25, 2024
5.
I thought this was a Jheri curl wig https://t.co/9zVFdEC2DS— ⚜️LEX⚜️ (@GeauxSeeTheLady) April 28, 2024
6.
If I send you this, you missed the point I made. pic.twitter.com/Yt5MRJfxuR— Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) April 24, 2024
7.
DEY SAID IF I LOSE SOMETHING AND U LOOK BEHIND A MOUNTED TV, I KNOW U GOT MY SHIT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭— dollassss (@nyydollasssss) April 24, 2024
8.
So my hair should be delivered to my house by 8 am. My hair appointment is at 10 am pic.twitter.com/9uwDbP6X6i— Cowboy Cem (@dcemberraiyn) April 26, 2024
10.
You looking just like your daddy ! https://t.co/Ci9fSMfqFm— Mel 🤭 (@TheBaddestMitch) April 27, 2024
11.
The ATM be moving so slowwww BTCH come on before I get robbed fr.— Kel (@stayfrea_ok) April 25, 2024
12.
Boy we not friends what 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/muFfjHTmOk— idk I just work here. (@TaylourMadee) April 28, 2024
13.
the days are getting longer, but they aren’t getting warmer pic.twitter.com/p9rtdjKJQI— B🦋 (@ItsBreDanielle) April 23, 2024
14.
The NFL draft is so funny man. The cold body language of black families towards the white gf they see as a gold digger is always so loud. 😂— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) April 26, 2024
15.
My man asked me how much my hairstyles cost and I said “Being a bad b*tch isn’t cheap” and he replied “Why must you be a bad bitch? Why can’t you be a vessel of the Lord?” 🤣😂 💀💀💀🙃🙃🙃— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) April 24, 2024
16.
Lmao why would the Amazon driver throw my package at my door. The delivery picture show the package still in the air 😂😂😂— Brie 🪷 (@briellegenae) April 27, 2024
17.
Somebody deserves a bonus 😂 pic.twitter.com/OVnhQji128— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 24, 2024
18.
My mom really needed that chicken thawed. https://t.co/kW9PWu4FOM— Austine (@theereal_one) April 22, 2024
19.
THIS MAN CAME TO MY JOB AND CALLED ME RUDE AND ASKED ME FOR CORPORATE NUMBER...I GAVE HIM MY NUMBER HE SNATCH THE PAPER OUT MY HAND TALKIN BOUT YOU ARE DONE 😂 NAH BUDDY YOU ARE WHEN U CALL THAT NUMBER AND ITS ME AGAIN 😭🤣— Elizabeth (@doitmuvaaa) April 23, 2024
20.
My homie broke up wit his side piece who be cooking us oxtails 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) April 23, 2024
21.
Don’t NOBODY else wanna run for president? pic.twitter.com/QtQS1bzld5— 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) April 23, 2024
22.
white people phrases are so fun 😭😭😭😂 like fancy seeing you here— tm (@trinitymikayla) April 24, 2024
23.
Hardest I’ve laughed in weeks. https://t.co/0FlW8r34af pic.twitter.com/o2eFMIuxaW— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) April 26, 2024
24.
Russell Westbrook had me thinking I was next pic.twitter.com/9yZfZtPmRN— nightskin jøe (@itsjoepro) April 27, 2024
25.
I’m in tears… 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/et0hJ5oI8A— dani (@kordeilogy) April 26, 2024
26.
That side eye when she cut her off was devious😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dToIp8aRud— Chasmine🫶🏽 (@yaguuu6) April 26, 2024