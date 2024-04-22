23 Black Tweets That Are So Funny, I'm 99.99% Sure You'll Be Snickering Through Your Monday Meetings
"Tired of fast food, tired of cooked food. Bout to bite the wall."
It's Monday again, BuzzFeeders, and you know I've been scrollingggg through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, so please enjoy the hilariousness of my timeline.
Yt coworkers every time you come in with new hair: pic.twitter.com/gprU1d4hqB— Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) April 16, 2024
ALL THE WFH PEOPLE ONCE ITS ABOVE 70° pic.twitter.com/XFYaA30wiw— Ricky 🇩🇴 (@PicassoMadeSty) April 18, 2024
IIGHT HOW I REPORT THESE KIDS BECAUSE WHAT IS THIS?!😒😒😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/qHxUwDe8Fl— mollie the maid 🦋 (@themollieshevon) April 17, 2024
Me in every meeting that could’ve been an email pic.twitter.com/x7pxGoe3BH— Concealed Carry class: EVERY WEEK (@skinny_que) April 16, 2024
Happy birthday big mama 🤍 https://t.co/NXWJjs9nty— ✨anita max wynn✨ (@honey__dippa) April 18, 2024
Ashanti: “I’m pregnant.”— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) April 17, 2024
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/mfNyukBkwD
Tired of fast food , tired of cooked food. Bout to bite the wall 😂😂😂😂— Jayy💞♋ (@Jaysworlddx) April 17, 2024
Me going to the job I prayed for. pic.twitter.com/pA21DLCqfQ— Ronald III (@kaonde_king) April 18, 2024
man who tf playing on my phone😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rFQKf66WYT— Kbarbiii (@Kbarbiii_) April 16, 2024
My job just drug tested my coworker but they took the hair from her wig 😂— J.A. (@TheeGreatJA) April 15, 2024
When the teacher picks the groups: https://t.co/GqU5KkuBJm— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 15, 2024
Y’all I just came to get my hair done. As I was walking in I seen a real fine man so I told my stylist, “Girl, it’s a REAL fine man outside with a scat pack!” She was like “Is it gray?” I said “Yeah and he had a beard!” Why she say “Girl that’s my boyfriend!” 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/EtrXLBuYwM— AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) April 15, 2024
“I got a trick for yo ass”— Cleotis (Big Menace) (@BigJQker1911) April 16, 2024
-a black mother who is not a magician 😂😂😂😂
when i say okay and my mama keeps talking pic.twitter.com/7J35jVkfmJ— itGIRL (@nijhaerenee) April 17, 2024
“Yo we gonna turn up at another spot after this”— Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 19, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/a9JONbRc3M
On my momma— Chris (@flvckojoyde) April 16, 2024
On my hood
i look fly
i look good https://t.co/0cjYW1eOKV pic.twitter.com/bkDjHm8onT
I like how he didn’t even try to make one for black people. https://t.co/uGtm4VTEeK— Pizza (@number_pizza111) April 17, 2024
Nene can go straight to hell bc I definitely just turned down an apartment bc it had a white refrigerator pic.twitter.com/5m09KC4vTB— Dentist the Menace (@SoTheyCallMeDJ) April 19, 2024
Zendaya’s reaction when she found out that Venus Williams was present at the ‘Challengers’ premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/s7l61gfu4C— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 18, 2024
This black woman crocheted her cats some du rags. I love us so much. 🤣💯 pic.twitter.com/Dq2foFvaPh— Ash 👩🏾💻 (@TechBaeAsh) April 18, 2024
Yall I went to get an oil change and the man asked me did I want synthetic oil and I said “Why would I want fake oil?” Yall why that man look at me like this?? pic.twitter.com/GXgrm5kH4u— The Prettiest 🌸 (@OhItsDeAndrea_) April 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/mN5vi8eGtZ https://t.co/02lN9U5tL3— Jame. ✨ (@JThorpe3) April 16, 2024
Never seen crabs lined up like a stack of VHS tapes https://t.co/taK0zJtCIy— Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) April 21, 2024