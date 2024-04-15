18 Hilarious Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Struggling To Keep A Straight Face In Your Monday Meetings
Happy Monday, BuzzFeeders! I've been scrollingggg through Black Twitter to find the funniest tweets of the week, and I've succeeded, so please enjoy the hilariousness of my timeline.
1.
Why that baby ain’t got no coat on https://t.co/KypeZejjit— wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) April 12, 2024
2.
You Just gotta take your badge off. Grab your keys and go after this. Don’t even say anything just leave and block Everyone from work number https://t.co/cfwHp70a7R— Jody Mag 🦍🪃 (@DVDJXX) April 13, 2024
3.
Nah that’s wild 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5IOcnnmKsF— Projectnba_ (@Projectnba1) April 10, 2024
4.
She could’ve been in a skybox and he was gon crash up there too https://t.co/KsVgjDdxdQ— Love from the planet Mars (@oliviaknowpe) April 8, 2024
5.
*my momma calls my name*— gabby (@galleryofgabby) April 11, 2024
me: pic.twitter.com/SE3YRkh6Iv
6.
T.I. had me 11 years old talking bout “You can have whatever you likeee , yeaaaaaa” 😂😂😂— fresh (@fauxfresh) April 14, 2024
7.
If salmon had feet it would run away from black people https://t.co/ibRfd9s6QL— bfromthesea (@bfromtheseaa) April 13, 2024
8.
this look like jail assum https://t.co/BiWXK5hjBE— mecca ;) (@spinbackmecca) April 14, 2024
9.
“If you like it I love it” — a black woman that neither likes it nor loves it.— Kim (@TheKimbino) April 13, 2024
10.
When I say “Let Me Know If You Need Sumn” I mean like a prayer not no money— Mr.Staydown (@_therealbigdon) April 8, 2024
13.
*On my first day as an athletic trainer after lying on my resume*— Gary Treeman (@PurpyNFL) April 9, 2024
“Yeah uhhh do 200 swishes on the juice orb” https://t.co/NaJ0gUkJaX
14.
the eclipse leaving Atlanta : https://t.co/lYQF411rIU— jasz thee stalli (@Simply_GorJASZ) April 8, 2024
15.
hoes so phony got me looking at them pic.twitter.com/lcTY60dkqG— 🎀 (@nayelianatassia) April 15, 2024
16.
“Why that baby ain’t in school” when I see kids during the day https://t.co/VlIKwueW2C— Austine (@theereal_one) April 9, 2024
17.
LMAO throwback to Kahleah being the funniest person in a presser: pic.twitter.com/bkLzAutMPl— Jamalama 🧡🏀⚖️ (@MidwestMutineer) April 9, 2024
18.
Now what sense did that make? https://t.co/rdkWhhzDIr— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 10, 2024