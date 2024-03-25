99.99% Of My Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline This Week
It's Monday again, everybody, and it's the final one of March!
damn March really got somewhere to be don’t it pic.twitter.com/LpPrnXRwEm— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 21, 2024
Black Twitter remains the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious tweets on my timeline this week. Enjoy!
1.
Oakland, CA pic.twitter.com/nuUUoHlR68— Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) March 22, 2024
2.
Church ladies are evolving 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dNF9cKMZT5— Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) March 18, 2024
3.
The face of someone who showed they ass at the vet and will do it again 😭 pic.twitter.com/5gZ1lyEoMD— Ms. Suge Knight 👹 (@_curvesandkickz) March 22, 2024
4.
this response has me hollering. pic.twitter.com/6Fmz4Zmpxs— TB (@TevonBlair) March 22, 2024
5.
And still i Glo https://t.co/H13Bt7zGGT— Deets (@ScottieBeam) March 23, 2024
6.
The only reason Ne-Yo doesn’t get his flowers the way he should is because of the shape of his head. There’s no other explanation— C (@brandypapii) March 20, 2024
7.
nicki so fucking funny omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QHt73Jw9MB— tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) March 21, 2024
8.
💪🏾 https://t.co/24kkdr0NyX pic.twitter.com/4vSH1a17ox— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 22, 2024
9.
“don’t do that” is so real cause why are you doing that looool https://t.co/eZXiSy8xLC— 👩🏽🎨 the makeup shapeshifter (@slimgirlsupreme) March 25, 2024
10.
im fucked up rn twin https://t.co/yFB5zLhABn— 🦈 (@4Cobey) March 22, 2024
11.
where my gift card 😭 https://t.co/KUYQ99MMMa— ❄️ (@Saweetie) March 21, 2024
12.
lol getting your hair done by your siblings is so frustrating… it’s free but you’re paying with your time 😭😭😭 why are we on break 17 PLEASE.— rebecca (@abcdrih) March 21, 2024
13.
Black Panther disappeared and a black lady in the theater said “Oh God why him Lord” lol it took everything in me not to laugh https://t.co/odSngsHCrE— KeeksBey ❤️💅🏾🐝 (@AllEliteKeeks) March 24, 2024
14.
Remember Tamar said Trina’s chicken wings needed salt, and Trina said “raise your child”!?! Lmaoooo I miss Braxton Family Values— 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) March 23, 2024
15.
That ☝🏽 one time Madea performed drunk in love by bey😭🤣 Tyler Perry a fool for that one😅 pic.twitter.com/Z7UiRIhChN— Youmad Jones (@lovechile23) March 23, 2024
16.
I do that poor 😭 https://t.co/a3yFmI4t6e— Coley Ru (@coleyyyru) March 25, 2024
17.
YALL #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/xqqIyat0qw— َ (@ungodlywests) March 21, 2024
18.
I’m on tik tok scrolling and why my phone tell me to back tf up??? LMAO pic.twitter.com/gFaFVKL5a1— ☿ mya (@mercurysangel) March 21, 2024
19.
Beyoncé leaving the CMAs in 2016 to go record this album: pic.twitter.com/X75svB2KRm— 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) March 19, 2024
Yo I been sleeping my ass off😭 pic.twitter.com/3OGMyXK2nf— Kiya🖤 (@kxllssss) March 20, 2024
20.
I had a dream i was at the club & this girl said “hey girl you don’t look nothing like your pictures on social media” i said what ??? and ran to the bathroom, i looked in the mirror why tf i was Steve Harvey 😭😫 i never ran out the club so fast crying wow.— 𝕽ude Gyal Re (@JealousOfRere) March 18, 2024