29 Hilarious Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Giggling Through Your Monday Meetings
"Heard there was an earthquake, reached out to know you're safe. This is the second time I felt the ground beneath me shake since you left."
Happy second week of April, my fellow BuzzFeeders! There's so much happening on the funniest corner of the internet this week, including a solar eclipse!?
tomorrow is for THEM!!!! pic.twitter.com/GkOLYrLbv0— Terellッ (@terellco) April 7, 2024
We're lucky to have good ol' Black Twitter to keep the laughs going. You know, I had to scour the timeline to find the funniest tweets from the past week, so let's get into it:
1.
They done put the church music behind Dawn’s speech on Facebook yall and now I FEEL A DANCE IN MY SPIRIT! I’m about to run a LAP AGAIN🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KuSpYf8zz3— Chermaine💫 (@Cher_The_Actor) April 8, 2024
2.
Sorry for your loss https://t.co/zdxoty9NUQ— Sun Ra (@KailSovl) April 3, 2024
3.
these ain’t french tips, they russian advice https://t.co/i9iXKhdwBp— D💲 (@cythedon) April 4, 2024
4.
Tryna Make Sure Lil Cuh Look Like Me😂😂😂😂😮💨 pic.twitter.com/CgKfZ4V945— TheBIGGEST♿️✌🏾👍🏾 (@4ljuvie_) April 1, 2024
5.
Oh she know her stylist did that 🫶🏾 https://t.co/RHOnvAi7xS— 𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪𝕍𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SincerlyHoney_) April 7, 2024
6.
Heard there was an earthquake, reached out to know your safe. This is the second time I felt the ground beneath me shake since you left. Hope your little brother is doing well with karate class pic.twitter.com/HJ2KybIn9A— Marquez (@NewYorkMinute__) April 5, 2024
7.
Imagine getting a line up during the earthquake, now ya shit fucked up.— 🪦🦇 (@DEADMAN_pt3) April 5, 2024
8.
Dudes In 2005 🤣 pic.twitter.com/p81QTdo6px— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) April 2, 2024
9.
Yall posting keys im posting that first trash bag under the sink in my crib pic.twitter.com/PFPqO8Kg7s— yallternative ✨ (@crwnjr) April 3, 2024
10.
Balloon releases w black people really be funny when that one balloon get stuck in a tree or sumn and everybody swear the person doesn’t want to leave us 😂😂— Clark Kent. (@Carianaaaa) April 1, 2024
11.
My big sister is the head of HR at a big company. She also has two kids under two.— Candy🇨🇩✨ (@labeautenoire_3) April 4, 2024
Today I took her to lunch and as she walked towards me from her office, she took off her wig. Scratched her braids underneath. And put it back on. In broad daylight.
12.
the way megan trainor instantly moved out the way for beyoncé djdjdj LMAOOO ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B0ElXWqUCA— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2024
13.
I put Kieth Lee as my name on DoorDash pic.twitter.com/YFcJp5M0pN— cbfw (@k3innacut) April 2, 2024
14.
This was hard to watch but funny as hell 💀 https://t.co/MkaQhsw6fT pic.twitter.com/8cfPbckFo9— Creative Malik (@Creative1Malik) April 4, 2024
15.
https://t.co/LzRVYzzlpU pic.twitter.com/XqRRmoOIZM— Princess (@themultiplemom) April 3, 2024
16.
Nobody:— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 4, 2024
JR from my wife and kids: pic.twitter.com/hRhRTru6FO
17.
I am reminded of when my little brother was 5 years old and we let him order for himself at Subway. They asked what type of cheese (Swiss, provolone, American?) and he replied African American cheese.— The Queen 💍 (@QueenGulley) April 3, 2024
18.
Me getting ready to defend Angel Reese in the WNBA 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M6YlMKZ7Qx— J_CLUTCH2 (@clutch2_j) April 3, 2024
19.
this hairstyle is called the Kitty Forman pic.twitter.com/myYuEBhSUS— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 8, 2024
20.
Eric Adams about to send 500,000 cops to the earth’s core.— Kazembe Balagun (@Bronxbanlieue) April 5, 2024